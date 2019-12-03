Search

Sporting Club de Mundial warm up in style

PUBLISHED: 15:29 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 03 December 2019

Jordan Chiedozie attacks for Sporting Club De Mundail (pic James Starkey)

Archant

Hackney's Sporting Club de Mundial warmed up for their next FA Sunday Cup test this weekend with a 14-0 win over FC United of Bromley at Norman Park.

Jordan Chiedozie celebrates a goal for Sporting Club de Mundial (pic James Starkey)Jordan Chiedozie celebrates a goal for Sporting Club de Mundial (pic James Starkey)

Jordan Chiedozie led the way with a hat-trick, as Greg Moorse and David Fallah scored twice against the Metropolitan Sunday League side.

And Ruaridh Kay, Shameek Farrell, Ryan Hubble, Seye Okunlola, Daniel McCullock, Dave Stevens and an own goal completed the tally as they booked a place in the London Sunday Junior Cup quarter-finals.

The newly formed club, which plays in the Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division, has won its first 10 games in all competitions and is made up of a group of friends who grew up playing together at Mabley Green.

Sporting Club de Mundial attack (pic James Starkey)Sporting Club de Mundial attack (pic James Starkey)

Many represented the borough's junior district teams, plus academies at Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Millwall, Wimbledon and more, and they face Priory Sports, of the Chelmsford Sunday League, on Sunday at 1pm.

Manager Alan Bond said: "The story of the players growing up together and forming this team is extremely special.

"The enjoyment and quality of football has been exceptional and our club ethos is focused on being the best representation of Hackney we possibly can.

"Playing on the main show pitch at Hackney Marshes in a National FA Cup competition is very fitting and gives us a great opportunity and sense of occasion early in our journey as a club. We hope as many people in the borough as possible can come down and support us."

