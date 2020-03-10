Sporting Club de Mundial get back to winning ways in league
PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 March 2020
Archant
Sporting Club de Mundial returned to winning ways in the Hackney & Leyton Sunday Football League with a 5-0 victory over Power Red.
Returning captain Greg Moorse opened the scoring after 20 minutes, heading home his 15th goal of the season.
The 28-year-old striker made it 2-0 minutes later as he fired low past the goalkeeper after some good work from Josh Oyibo.
After the break, Sivi Bao scored his first goal of the season with a powerful run and finish which began from inside his own half.
Substitute David Fallah completed the scoring with a classy brace in the final 20 minutes, both created by himself down the left.
The victory wraps up a fine week for the Hackney-based club after achieving FA Charter Standard status earlier in the week, something manager Alan Bond says is a great early milestone.
'The accreditation from the FA helps us grow and take confidence in the great commitment by everyone involved in the club so far,' he said.