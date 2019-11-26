Search

Sporting Club de Mundial have front three to thank for convincing victory

PUBLISHED: 12:30 26 November 2019

Sporting Club de Mundial's Shameek Farrell. Picture: Jordan Mansfield

Sporting Club de Mundial's Shameek Farrell. Picture: Jordan Mansfield

2019 Getty Images

Goals from front three Greg Moorse, Shameek Farrell and David Fallah inspired Sporting Club de Mundial (SCdM) to a 4-2 victory over FC Nyva in the Hackney & Leyton SFL Premier Division.

Nyva were made to rue some missed opportunities when Fallah, making his first start for the club, was brought down inside the box before Moorse converted the spot-kick.

Five minutes before the break and it was 2-0 when Fallah crossed to Farrell who tapped into an empty net.

Farrell returned the favour by crossing for Fallah to strike home under the keeper from eight yards out in the second half.

Roman Virstiuk pulled one back for Nyva with a fantastic low drive before Dave Stevens' heavily deflected header restored the three-goal advantage for SCdM.

Tolik Gostiuk reduced the deficit once more but Mundial were able to hang on.

SCdM now travel to Norman Park to face FC United of Bromley in the London Sunday Junior Cup fourth round.

