Sporting Club de Mundial pick up 6-0 win as they prepare for FA Sunday Cup tie

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 January 2020

Sporting Club de Mundial in action against Power Red. Picture: James Starkey

Archant

Sporting Club de Mundial (SCdM) geared up for their upcoming FA Sunday Cup fourth round tie against Luton's St. Joseph's with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Power Red in the Dickie Davies Cup at Hackney Marshes.

Seye Okunlola opened the scoring in the third round tie just after the half-hour mark, heading home Shameek Farrell's cross to claim his 10th goal of the season.

Ruaridh Kay then teed up Captain Greg Moorse to finish superbly across goal before substitute Ryan Hubble followed up minutes later by bagging a quickfire brace.

Hubble turned provider, putting through debutant 22-year-old Tyron Prendergast, also on as a substitute, to mark his first appearance with a goal.

The scoring was wrapped up five minutes from time as David Fallah profited from another Hubble assist to score.

Focus now turns to Sunday and the National FA Sunday Cup rourth round tie in Luton.

