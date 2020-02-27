Sporting Club de Mundial rescue late point against in-form Boston Celtics

Sporting Club de Mundial in action against Boston Celtics. Picture: James Starkey Archant

After two storms denied any action on Hackney Marshes across the last fortnight, Sporting Club de Mundial returned to Hackney & Leyton Sunday Football League action looking to avenge two defeats in three days over the first weekend in February, facing an in-form Boston Celtics side.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

SCDM made a bright start and should have taken an early lead AS Shameek Farrell vollyed over from close range at the back post after Kamal Guthmy had crossed.

Alfred Mugabo and Sivi Bao, both making their first appearances of the season after long-term injuries, were commanding in midfield for Mundial who wasted more opportunities to score before the break.

Despite another bright start to the half for Mundial, Boston Celtics took the lead against the run of play.

A mix-up between Adam Bzeu and goalkeeper James Shaw left a loose ball for Celtics striker Martin Pelummy to stroke home into an empty net from just outside the box.

25 minutes remained on the clock and after good work from Shameek Farrell, Seye Okunlola was through on goal but shot straight at the Boston Celtics goalkeeper.

Substitute Roddy Lemba then headed wide from another great Guthmy cross.

With time running out, Josh Oyibo sent a ball forward and Shameek Farrell burst clear to beat two defenders and fire home to rescue a point.

Next up the two teams meet again in the Dickie Davies Cup next Sunday at Hackney Marshes, with kick-off at 10.30am.