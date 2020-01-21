Search

Sporting Club de Mundial's winning streak ends with defeat in FA Sunday Cup

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 21 January 2020

Sporting Club de Mundial in action against St Josephs. Picture: James Starkey

Sporting Club de Mundial in action against St Josephs. Picture: James Starkey

Archant

Sporting Club de Mundial's 14-match winning streak was brought to a disappointing end on Sunday as they were narrowly beaten by St. Joseph's of Luton in the last 16 of the FA Sunday Cup.

St Joseph's took the lead on 25 minutes after Josh Oyibo had shot straight at the goalkeeper at the other end.

Minutes later however, Ruaridh Kay sprayed a great pass out to David Fallah on the left who cut across goal before firing low into the corner from 20 yards out to level the tie.

But they missed a golden chance when Kay's close range effort was blocked and the midfielder fired the rebound over from just a few yards out.

The match looked like it was heading to extra time before a pinpoint cross was met by a looping header from the St. Joseph's substitute and past James Shaw in the Mundial goal.

Manager Alan Bond said: "It's really tough to take. This is a cup I really believed we could win with this group of players and I hope it's not the last time I manage them in a national competition."

