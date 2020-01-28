Search

Sporting Club de Mundial set for Jack Walpole Cup clash

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 January 2020

The Sporting Club de Mundial players. Picture: James Starkey

Sporting Club de Mundial face a Jack Walpole Cup clash with Red Star Homerton on Friday at the London Marathon Community Track.

The competition is an FA Cup style format in which teams from all five divisions of the Hackney & Leyton League are entered, with this year's final being played at Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road.

It kicks off at 8.30pm and manager Alan Bond is looking forward to the occasion.

He said: "There is already a good number of spectators confirmed for the game and I think it's brilliant. For two local Sunday league sides to get a chance to play in a game like this is quite unique."

On Sunday, the club will then play in the semi-final of the London Sunday Junior Cup against Sporting Continental following a 2-0 win over Inter Globo FC in the quarter-final last Sunday.

Seye Okunlola gave Mundial the lead before Greg Moorse found the net with a free-kick.

