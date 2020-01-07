Search

Sporting Club de Mundial start year with 8-1 victory

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 January 2020

Sporting Club de Mundial in action against Hackney Downs. Picture: James Starkey

Sporting Club de Mundial in action against Hackney Downs. Picture: James Starkey

Archant

Sporting Club de Mundial began the year with an 8-1 victory over Hackney Downs in the Hackney & Leyton Sunday Football League to move up to second in the Premier Division.

David Fallah opened the scoring, grabbing his sixth of the season after 15 minutes with a calm finish inside the box before Dave Stevens doubled the lead minutes later from 20 yards.

Seye Okunlola grabbed two soon after to make it 4-0 at the break and completed his hat-trick from the spot minutes into the second half, with Shameek Farrell on hand to add a fifth after a well-worked corner.

Okunlola was to steal the show however, taking his tally to five goals for the morning with two great finishes before the end of the game.

Reece Twumosi notched a consolation for Hackney Downs in the final stages of the game, but SCdM's winning streak was comfortably extended to 13 games.

Up next is a Dickie Davies Cup third tound tie against fellow Premier Division outfit Top Red at Hackney Marshes on Sunday at 10.30am.

