Team News: Dagenham & Redbridge vs Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 December 2018

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates with Josh Coulson after scoring against Gateshead (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Josh Coulson is expected to be fit for the Boxing Day clash between the two London clubs

Leyton Orient could name an unchanged team for the trip to Dagenham & Redbridge on Wednesday (Boxing Day) with no fresh injury concerns following Saturday’s 3-1 National League win over Chesterfield.

Ross Embleton admitted the O’s players had been pushed hard by Martin Allen’s men in a physical encounter in E10.

Centre back Josh Coulson suffered a slight knock in the first half when he got caught by Levi Amantchi, but the former Cambridge United defender was able to carry on and should feature for the leaders at Victoria Road later this week.

Embleton said: “We were a bit battered and bruised, but there was nothing in the changing room to suggest any alarm.

“In a National League game like that, people do come out with bumps and bruises and Josh Coulson picked up a knock in the first half, but we are hopeful it is just bruising and it will settle down.”

