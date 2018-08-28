Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Dagenham & Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 December 2018

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay battles with Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay battles with Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Justin Edinburgh waiting on the fitness of Craig Clay and Jobi McAnuff

Leyton Orient will check on the fitness of Craig Clay and Jobi McAnuff for the visit of Dagenham & Redbridge on New Year’s Day.

The pair missed the goalless draw away to Dover Athletic in the National League on Saturday in the club’s final game of 2018.

McAnuff has not featured for O’s in their last two matches after suffering a fractured toe in the 3-1 win over Chesterfield.

Boss Justin Edinburgh revealed he could play against Dagenham, however, and so may midfield maestro Clay.

Clay received a dead leg in the 2-1 loss at Peter Taylor’s side on Boxing Day and had to sit out the 0-0 draw with Dover last weekend.

Edinburgh revealed the ex-Motherwell ace could have a chance of featuring in the local clash with Daggers on Tuesday, though, and Orient have no other injury issues with Myles Judd and George Elokobi fit and raring to go if needed.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tenants in Hoxton block to get central heating... 2 years after council vowed to install it

Caliban Tower on the Arden Estate in Hoxton. Picture: Google Maps

‘Spare us New Year’s Eve noise hell’: Neighbours to Victoria Park Airbnb ‘go-to party venue’ take a stand

Abigail Darling who has complained about the late night parties going on in a house rented out on Airbnb. Picture: Polly Hancock

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay battles with Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Man, 21, stabbed and sprayed with ‘corrosive substance’ in Stoke Newington High Street

Stoke Newington High Street. Google Street view

New Year’s Honours: Stoke Newington publisher Jessica Kingsley recognised for services to people with autism

Jessica Kingsley

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dagenham teen arrested after £8,000 worth of iPhones stolen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Four injured in Boxing Day car chase

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Meet the sex workers of Ilford Lane: ‘I hate it, but I send the money home to my family’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay battles with Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Christmas TV blackout: Stoke Newington customers demand compensation for Virgin Media fault

Some people were left with no television over the Christmas period. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Tenants in Hoxton block to get central heating... 2 years after council vowed to install it

Caliban Tower on the Arden Estate in Hoxton. Picture: Google Maps

New Year’s Honours: London Transport Museum director Sam Mullins from Dalston awarded OBE

Sam Mullins. Picture: London Transport Museum

Edinburgh thrilled with Orient’s standing at the end of 2018

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh gives the thumbs up (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists