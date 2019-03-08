WSL: Bristol City Women 1 Tottenham Women 2

Tottenham's Kit Graham on the ball (pic Zac Goodwin/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Two superb strikes by Kit Graham in as many second-half minutes saw Tottenham fight back from behind to claim their third Barclays FA WSL win of the season at the Stoke Gifford Stadium.

Bristol City had their sights set on their first league victory of the campaign after Abi Harrison had fired them in front shortly before the break.

But a couple of left-footed rockets from Graham in the 63rd and 64th minutes turned the game on its head.

Tottenham could even afford the luxury of a missed penalty two minutes later, Rachel Furness having her spot-kick saved by Robins keeper Sophie Baggaley after Graham had been brought down by Yana Daniels.

Spurs started the brighter of the two teams, although City began to grow into the game as the first half progressed and finally broke the deadlock six minutes before the interval.

Charlie Wellings did well to beat her marker on the edge of the box and deliver a dangerous cross. Although initial shots by Carla Humphrey and Olivia Chance were blocked, the ball then fell for Harrison to smash it high into the net.

Spurs wasted a glorious chance to level 10 minutes into the second half when Rianna Dean put a close-range header wide from a Furness cross.

But Graham restored parity with a 25-yard strike which Baggaley got her fingers to but couldn't keep out of the net.

And the striker made the home side pay the price for sloppy defending seconds later after Jasmine Matthews conceded possession, when she once again took aim from distance and smashed home the winner.

Tottenham boss Karen Hills said: "We were disappointed to go in 1-0 down at half-time but we spoke during the interval about the need to stay patient and I thought the way we came back in the second half showed tremendous character. I thought the players were outstanding.

"We knew Bristol are a well-organised team who don't concede many goals and it was going to take something special to break them down. Kit's goals were both outstanding strikes and totally worthy of winning the game.

"Every single game is a learning curve for us and we can take a lot of positives from our second-half performance and the way we managed the game when it got a bit frantic late on.

"It was unfortunate that Rachel Furness had her penalty saved but we trust the players to make the decision on who is going to take spot kicks when they are out on the pitch. It just wasn't to be for her."

Tottenham: Spencer, Percival, Godfrey, Filbey, Worm, Quinn, Peplow, Green, Furness, Graham, Dean. Unused subs: Haines, Wynne, Neville, Ayane, Schillachi, Leon, Addison.

Attendance: 639.

