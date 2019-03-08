Continental League Cup: Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham 3

Tottenham Hotspur Women got their first win of the FA Women's Continental League Cup as they eased past London rivals Crystal Palace at Hayes Lane.

Anna Filbey headed Spurs in front after just six minutes to reward their early dominance.

Palace thought they had equalised when Amy Goddard's thunderbolt hit the bar in the 78th minute but the goal wasn't given.

And Kit Graham and substitute Lucy Guinn sealed the win for the away side with two goals in the last 10 minutes.

Tottenham dominated the early exchanges and the pressure told when Filbey gave them an early lead.

Graham's sharp shot on the left was saved by Emma Gibbun at her near post but the resulting corner saw Filbey nod in from Chloe Peplow's pinpoint delivery.

Ashleigh Goddard had Palace's best chance to equalise in the 28th minute when she headed wide from just a few yards out.

But Palace played second fiddle to Spurs as they struggled to cope with their opponents, who moved the ball well on the 3G surface.

Tottenham continued to dominate after the break and had a number of opportunities to score a second goal before finally making it 2-0 thanks to Graham's emphatic finish in the 83rd minute.

Graham slammed home after Palace again failed to deal with a Peplow corner and substitute Guinn added a third as she curled a free kick into the top corner from 25 yards out, sealing a comfortable win for her side.

Graham said: "It is a hard place to come, it was not the best of pitches to play on but I just think It was really important for us to dig deep and do the simple things right, which at some points we didn't do, but ultimately we managed to get the three points.

"It was frustrating [to not get the second goal after going ahead early], it's always frustrating when you don't finish in front of goal, but it is just about sticking together as a team and ultimately we got the goals we needed in order to see off the win."

Tottenham: Morgan, Neville, Filbey, Schillaci, Leon, Peplow, Haines (Green 81), Graham, Ayane, Wynne (Guinn 59), Addison (Percival 70).

Unused subs: Drew, Worm, Dean, Godfrey.

Attendance: 308.

