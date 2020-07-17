Search

Tottenham’s Godfrey ‘like kid at Christmas’ at training return

PUBLISHED: 18:21 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 17 July 2020

Josh Bunting

Tottenham's Hannah Godfrey holds off Arsenal rival Kim Little during the 2019-20 season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tottenham's Hannah Godfrey holds off Arsenal rival Kim Little during the 2019-20 season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tottenham Hotspur Women’s defender Hannah Godfrey says she was like “a kid at Christmas” as her side returned to training ahead of the new Women’s Super League season.

Godfrey was voted as Player of the Season by the fans in her first season at the club, having scored on her Scotland debut in a 5-0 win over Albania in November.

The powerhouse defender moved to the north London club in July 2019 after four years in the USA, where she represented the University of South Alabama and Pensacola FC and was part of the squad that won the 2019 Women’s Premier Soccer League title.

Speaking to the club website, Godfrey said: “I was like a little kid at Christmas when we returned.

“It felt like Christmas morning, especially putting on our brand-new training kit for the first time. Even though we weren’t training fully as a group, just seeing so many familiar faces and being back on the pitch was just really exciting for all of us.

“All I’ve seen are happy faces at training and you can tell that everyone couldn’t wait to return. We’ve been working hard during off-season and you can see that from the standards in training this week.

“For me personally, I’m feeling really sharp and I know there’s a big season ahead. It’s been a strange one for us with the protocol in place, Covid-19 testing and training in small groups, but we’ve all experienced a completely different life for the last five months and we’re just thankful to be back on the pitch doing what we love.”

Godfrey then went on to talk about being voted last season’s player of the year, adding: “It was amazing for me to be recognised by the fans as the Player of the Season in the club’s debut in the WSL and my first season back in England, and at Spurs.

“I feel that I achieved a lot individually and that motivates me to do better next season. I’ve found my feet in the squad now and I feel at home here. I want to keep playing every week, keep learning and hopefully I can continue to make the club proud and represent Scotland.”

After Tottenham finished seventh in their debut WSL campaign Godfrey hopes to build on that heading into the new season.

“I think last season was successful for the team, it was historic and that’s just the start for us,” she added.

“I know that the team and I can give more and we’re not going to sit back on the achievements from last season, we’re ready to step up and push forward to achieve bigger things.”

WSL sides are set to start their new campaign on the weekend of September 5-6, having been out of action since before March’s lockdown in the United Kingdom.

