Consistency is key for Tottenham says midfielder Harry Winks

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 August 2020

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Consistency is key for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, who switched his attention to 2020/21 as soon as the curtain came down on 2019/20.

The 24-year-old started Spurs final six games on the return of football after lockdown and impressed as we put together an unbeaten run - four wins, two draws - in the final 20 days of an extraordinary season to climb up to sixth and qualify again for Europe.

The academy graduate matched his most starts in a Premier League season (26, from 2018/19) and most appearances in all competitions in a season (41, also from 2018/19) while his performances last term earned a place back in the England squad.

Indeed, he started and scored in the Three Lions’ last fixture, a 4-0 win in Kosovo last November.

But it was Spurs and team performances, not his own, on his mind on the conclusion of 2019/20.

“We need to have a better season, in our opinion, it’s been a bit up and down, a bit inconsistent,” Winks told the club website.

“We started to find a bit of rhythm in the last few weeks and started to get a good run of results, so let’s hope we can take that into next season and get a bit of consistency, build up a bit of confidence and finish where we deserve to finish and where we believe we should be finishing, and that’s in the top four.”

The midfielder will have to battle for a place in the starting line-up again next season with options in midfield for head coach Jose Mourinho to pick from.

Spurs are also closing in on the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton that will give them even more options.

They have agreed a deal of £15 million plus bonuses to sign the Denmark midfielder from the Saints while young full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is set to join Southampton for a fee around £12m.

