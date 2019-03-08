Search

England 7 Montenegro 0: Kane hat-trick leads way

PUBLISHED: 21:48 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:48 14 November 2019

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Harry Kane's hat-trick helped Gareth Southgate's side roar past Montenegro and seal Euro 2020 qualification as England celebrated their 1,000th match in style.

England's Harry Winks during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match at Wembley (pic Mike Egerton/PA)England's Harry Winks during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match at Wembley (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Former captains and Three Lions greats were among those in attendance on a landmark occasion at Wembley, where onlookers were not only able to celebrate 147 years of history but enjoy another glimpse at an exciting future.

Southgate's men sealed progress to the Euro 2020 finals with a match to spare as a rampant first-half display set up a 7-0 win against hapless Montenegro, with Kane's treble doing the damage in front of Sir Geoff Hurst, a man who knows a thing or two about hat-tricks.

You may also want to watch:

Securing automatic qualification for next summer's tournament means all of the Three Lions' group games will be staged at Wembley, where Southgate's men will believe they can then return for the semis and final.

Southgate is under no illusions about the work still required ahead of the European Championship, but their fierce performance before the break underlined England's attacking talent in front of greats such as Paul Gascoigne, Peter Shilton and Wayne Rooney.

The threat on the latter's all-time scoring record of 53 increased against Montenegro as Kane netted a first-half treble that complemented efforts by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Marcus Rashford.

Kane scored two headers and swivelled to fire home a third to takes his tally to 31 goals, seeing him usurp Frank Lampard, Alan Shearer, Nat Lofthouse and Tom Finney in the standings.

Aleksandar Sofranac's own goal and substitute Tammy Abraham's first for his country were the only efforts in the second period of a comprehensive win secured with star Raheem Sterling watching from the stands following his high-profile skirmish with team-mate Joe Gomez.

Hubert Howard: Lower Clapton Windrush victim dies without apology or compensation

Hubert Howard. Picture: Cllr Michael Desmond

‘Living legend’ Hackney police officer stole thousands of pounds from dead people, court hears

Sergeant Taff Williams at his office in Stoke Newington Police Station where he had the peculiar job of contacting relatives of people who die by natural causes or suicide in Hackney.

‘I was raised here’ – New Era Estate businesses on being forced out ahead of demolition

Mahmut Dogan outside his salon. Picture: Freya Pickford

Hackney burglar Michael Weir convicted of murdering two pensioners in 1998

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

Kennaway Estate: Campaigners hit out at housing association as redevelopment plans approved

Kennaway Estate in Church Street. Picture: Sam Gelder

