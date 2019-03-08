Man City 2 Tottenham 2: Player ratings

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester. PA Wire/PA Images

Manchester City dropped their first Premier League points of the season in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Erik Lamela cancelled out Raheem Sterling's opener at the Etihad Stadium, before Sergio Aguero restored the home side's lead.

But Spurs substitute Lucas Moura netted with his first touch before the hour mark and Gabriel Jesus had a late effort ruled out by VAR as honours finishd even.

Here's how Press Association rated the players.

Man City

Ederson: Was unsighted but possibly could have been better positioned for Lamela's goal. 6.

Kyle Walker: Early burst down the right but an otherwise quiet game. 6.

Nicolas Otamendi: Made some crucial clearances, denying Kane a certain tap in late in the game. 6

Aymeric Laporte: Solid game, but late drama when the ball was ruled to have struck his arm in the build-up to the City goal which was ruled out by VAR. 6.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Provided an added threat drifting into central midfield. 7.

Rodri: Kept it simple and provided the pefect base for City's flair players, had Lloris scrambling on the hour. 6.

Ilkay Gundogan: Always on the front foot in the City midfield before dropping into the holding role late on. 6.

Bernardo Silva: Combined with De Bruyne for City's second and never stopped running. 8.

Kevin De Bruyne: Created two goals and could easily have had a couple of his own. 9.

Raheem Sterling: Broke the deadlock with a far post header from close range. 7.

Sergio Aguero: A typically predatory finish, popping up unmarked to give City the half-time lead. 8.

Substitutes:

Gabriel Jesus (for Aguero, 65): Thought he had won it for City late on, but the goal was ruled out. 7.

David Silva (for Rodri, 77): A few trademark darting runs in a cameo appearance. 6.

Riyad Mahrez (for Bernardo 80): Not enough time to make a real impact. 5.

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris: Little he could do for either goal and kept City at bay with some acrobatic second-half stops. 7.

Kyle Walker-Peters: Struggled to contain Sterling but not afraid to go on the attack himself given the chance. 6.

Toby Alderweireld: Lost Aguero for City's second goal. 5.

Davinson Sanchez: A busy game for the Colombian as City registed 30 shots on goal. 6.

Danny Rose: Had a torrid time with Bernardo playing off one shoulder and De Bruyne on the other. 6.

Moussa Sissoko: Some powerful running but little end product. 5.

Harry Winks: Recovered from a shaky start to keep things ticking over for Spurs. 6.

Christian Eriksen: Quiet match for the Dane as his future remains a talking point. 5.

Tanguy Ndombele: Worked hard but could do little to halt the marauding De Bruyne. 6.

Erik Lamela: Tottenham's best performer. Beat Ederson with a 20-yard curling strike, was a constant threat from set-pieces and assisted Moura's equaliser. 7.

Harry Kane: Very few opportunities for the England marksman and forced to resort to a shot from inside his own half at one point. 5.

Substitutes:

Lucas Moura (for Winks, 55): Immediate impact as he rose above Kyle Walker to head home with his first touch. 8.

Oliver Skipp: (for Erikson 90): Not enough time to make an impact. 5.