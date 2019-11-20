Mourinho named new Tottenham manager

Jose Mourinho is the new manager at Tottenham Hotspur (pic Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Jose Mourinho has been appointed as Tottenham's new manager following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho has signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, announcing Mourinho's arrival, said: "In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football.

He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached.

We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."

You may also want to watch:

Mourinho said: "I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters.

The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

A Spurs statement read: "Jose is one of the world's most accomplished managers having won 25 senior trophies.

"He is renowned for his tactical prowess and has managed FC Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

"He has won a domestic title in a record four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy and Spain) and is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

"He is also a three-time Premier League Champion with Chelsea (2005, 2006, 2015)."