Search

Advanced search

On this day: Parks is Tottenham’s UEFA Cup penalty hero

PUBLISHED: 11:12 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 23 May 2020

PA Sport

File photo dated 23-05-1984 of Tottenham Hotspur's young goalkeeper Tony Parks with the UEFA Cup trophy at White Hart Lane in London. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday May 23, 2020. Spurs won a penalty shoot-out 4-3 after extra-time ended 1-1 on the night (2-2 on aggregate). Parks had saved the opening penalty of the shoot-out from Denmark captain Morton Olsen and Spurs were 4-3 up after success from the spot for Graham Roberts, Mark Falco, Gary Stevens and Steve Archibald, only to see Danny Thomas denied. See PA story SOCCER Picture of the Day. Photo credit should read PA/PA Wire.

File photo dated 23-05-1984 of Tottenham Hotspur's young goalkeeper Tony Parks with the UEFA Cup trophy at White Hart Lane in London. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday May 23, 2020. Spurs won a penalty shoot-out 4-3 after extra-time ended 1-1 on the night (2-2 on aggregate). Parks had saved the opening penalty of the shoot-out from Denmark captain Morton Olsen and Spurs were 4-3 up after success from the spot for Graham Roberts, Mark Falco, Gary Stevens and Steve Archibald, only to see Danny Thomas denied. See PA story SOCCER Picture of the Day. Photo credit should read PA/PA Wire.

PA Wire

Tottenham’s young goalkeeper Tony Parks holds the UEFA Cup trophy at White Hart Lane after he saved two penalties against Anderlecht.

Spurs won a penalty shoot-out 4-3 after extra-time ended 1-1 on the night (2-2 on aggregate).

Parks had saved the opening penalty of the shoot-out from Denmark captain Morton Olsen and Spurs were 4-3 up after success from the spot for Graham Roberts, Mark Falco, Gary Stevens and Steve Archibald, only to see Danny Thomas denied.

That left it in hands of Parks, who saved a poor penalty from Arnor Gudjohnson – father of Eidur – to win it for Spurs.

You may also want to watch:

The night was unquestionably the high point of Parks’ young career.

Having come through the ranks with Tottenham, the Hackney-born keeper spent seven seasons as a senior with the club but never established himself as a regular ahead of Ray Clementine, and was limited to 49 appearances in between loan spells with Oxford and Gillingham.

After leaving in 1988, Parks became something of a journeyman, having spells with 12 different clubs. He made 91 appearances for Brentford between 1988 and 1991, and more than 100 for Falkirk between 1992 and 1996 along the way, but was otherwise kept on back-up duties.

He finished his playing career at Halifax, where he was also caretaker-manager twice at the start of a coaching career which would see him work at several different clubs, including a return to Tottenham as well as a spell working with England’s youth teams.

He left Watford in the summer of 2018 to set up his own private coaching company.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Councillor angered by people partying on Hackney Marshes

Council park workers were left to clean up after people partying on Hackney Marshes left heaps of rubbish behind. Picture: Hackney Council

CCTV appeal after teenage girls make ‘unprovoked attack’ in Shoreditch Park

The attack in Shoreditch Park left the victim with bruised legs and pain in her neck and shoulders. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police appeal for information after shots fired in Homerton High Street

Police appeal for information after shots fired in Homerton High Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Appeal after gunshots fired at group in Shoreditch

De Beauvoir Square, Shoreditch. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney man charged with drug offences

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Councillor angered by people partying on Hackney Marshes

Council park workers were left to clean up after people partying on Hackney Marshes left heaps of rubbish behind. Picture: Hackney Council

CCTV appeal after teenage girls make ‘unprovoked attack’ in Shoreditch Park

The attack in Shoreditch Park left the victim with bruised legs and pain in her neck and shoulders. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police appeal for information after shots fired in Homerton High Street

Police appeal for information after shots fired in Homerton High Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Appeal after gunshots fired at group in Shoreditch

De Beauvoir Square, Shoreditch. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney man charged with drug offences

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Top 5 moments for Arsenal Women’s Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Pochettino ‘amused’ by Mourinho taking Tottenham post

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match against Manchester United (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Looking back: Leyton Orient v Arsenal, 1952

The cover of the match programme from Leyton Orient's FA Cup tie with Arsenal in 1952

On this day: Parks is Tottenham’s UEFA Cup penalty hero

File photo dated 23-05-1984 of Tottenham Hotspur's young goalkeeper Tony Parks with the UEFA Cup trophy at White Hart Lane in London. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday May 23, 2020. Spurs won a penalty shoot-out 4-3 after extra-time ended 1-1 on the night (2-2 on aggregate). Parks had saved the opening penalty of the shoot-out from Denmark captain Morton Olsen and Spurs were 4-3 up after success from the spot for Graham Roberts, Mark Falco, Gary Stevens and Steve Archibald, only to see Danny Thomas denied. See PA story SOCCER Picture of the Day. Photo credit should read PA/PA Wire.

Hackney arrests made in London-wide violent crime operation

More than 200 arrests made in police operation to tackle violent crime. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Images
Drive 24