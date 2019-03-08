Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Pochettino 'respects' Keane despite Kane to United comment

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 October 2019

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is interviewed by BT Sport after the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is interviewed by BT Sport after the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has brushed off Roy Keane's claims that Manchester United should sign Harry Kane.

Roy Keane (left), Jose Mourinho and Graeme Souness watch from the Sky Sports studio during a Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.Roy Keane (left), Jose Mourinho and Graeme Souness watch from the Sky Sports studio during a Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Keane, working as a pundit on Sky Sports, said it would be "easy" for United to bring the striker to Old Trafford in a bid to cure their problems in front of goal.

How easy it would actually be is open for debate, given Kane's lengthy contract at Spurs and even bigger price tag, but Pochettino respects Keane's opinion.

"I heard the comment," he said. "Of course I respect him and admired him when he was a player.

"He was the kind of player who you want beside you, or as a centre-back like me you want him in front of you.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds the fans after the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds the fans after the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

"Whenever I listen to him he is very clinical in his comments.

"Of course he loves good players and Harry Kane is a fantastic player. We more than agree Harry Kane deserves everything."

You may also want to watch:

Kane will be a key player as Tottenham head to Liverpool on Sunday hoping to see further green shoots of recovery after a dismal start to the season.

Having beaten Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in the Champions League in midweek, they perhaps would have liked a kinder fixture than a trip to the league leaders.

Pochettino, though, is in bullish mood, adding: "We are not different from anyone else. We will go there thinking the same, that we can beat them.

"We respect them because they're showing great quality and good performance and great results.

"It's going to be difficult but our mentality is the same, we will go there thinking we can beat them.

"We know each other because we play a lot of games, then it's having a good game and doing what we plan to do.

"In football that is the key, then in 90 minutes if you show better quality than the opponent and you share some luck in your side.

"We can talk about their strengths and of course unbelievable players and a great coach. I admire Jurgen (Klopp) a lot.

"But at the end, likely always, it is 90 minutes of football and we hope we can perform the way we want and be close to win."

Most Read

Stoke Newington rapist who attacked victim with a hammer is jailed for 13 years

Rapist Ryan Bruce.

Stoke Newington man among three convicted of attempted murder after ‘frenzied’ knife attack

Two men and a teenage boy have been found guilty of attempted murder after a man was lured to Mandeville Road in Marks Tey and repeatedly stabbed shortly before 10.30pm on 31 October 2018. Picture: Google

‘Garden of Earthly Delights’: Extinction Rebellion volunteers turn derelict scrap of land behind Hackney Central into eco-educational hub

The

‘I don’t know another council that does more than us’ – Hackney’s environment chief on the climate emergency

Mayor Phil Glanville and environment chief Cllr Jon Burke on the roof of the town hall, where solar panels were installed.

TfL reveals plans for cycling lanes on Lea Bridge Roundabout as part of Dalston to Walthamstow route

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Most Read

Stoke Newington rapist who attacked victim with a hammer is jailed for 13 years

Rapist Ryan Bruce.

Stoke Newington man among three convicted of attempted murder after ‘frenzied’ knife attack

Two men and a teenage boy have been found guilty of attempted murder after a man was lured to Mandeville Road in Marks Tey and repeatedly stabbed shortly before 10.30pm on 31 October 2018. Picture: Google

‘Garden of Earthly Delights’: Extinction Rebellion volunteers turn derelict scrap of land behind Hackney Central into eco-educational hub

The

‘I don’t know another council that does more than us’ – Hackney’s environment chief on the climate emergency

Mayor Phil Glanville and environment chief Cllr Jon Burke on the roof of the town hall, where solar panels were installed.

TfL reveals plans for cycling lanes on Lea Bridge Roundabout as part of Dalston to Walthamstow route

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

FIGHT NIGHT LIVE: Huge night of boxing at O2 featuring Dereck Chisora and Lawrence Okolie

Conor Benn (right) celebrates with Nigel Benn after his WBA Continental Welterweight title bout with Steve Jamoye (not pictured) at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Pochettino ‘respects’ Keane despite Kane to United comment

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is interviewed by BT Sport after the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Arsenal can cope with Zaha says Emery

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium last season (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Pepe praises Arsenal boss Emery for patience

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mates during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Leyton Orient held to a draw by Carlisle United

New Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists