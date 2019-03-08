Spurs boss Pochettino keen to build togetherness

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to build togetherness among his squad following their 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez gets past Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez gets past Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Spurs led 2-0 after 40 minutes thanks to a Christian Eriksen strike and a Harry Kane penalty but Alexander Lacazette hit back on the stroke of half-time before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled the score in the 71st minute.

Despite letting the lead slip the Argentinean boss was keen to draw on the positives from the performance at the Emirates Stadium.

"We have positives, we have the quality and we need to build again to create the togetherness to perform in the way that team can perform," Pochettino said.

"In the previous three games I think the team didn't show all the quality they have."

Arsenal scored just before the half-time whistle gave them the momentum heading into the second-half admitted Pochettino.

"Yes, that goal that we conceded in the last action of the first half gave the belief to Arsenal.

"Of course it was a big emotional hit for us because from here in one action you were down.

"For them the same they were down and suddenly their emotion was high and the belief in football is about emotions.

"I thought the team recovered really well after half-time. We created a lot of chances to score the third goal.

"I thought it was very important for us, it's not the table or the points, it's to recover the good feelings after Newcastle and the summer and all that happened in these last four weeks."

Davison Sanchez was used at right-back for the clash with Kyle Walker-Peters injured and Serge Aurier only slowly working his way back into the side and the manager was full of praise for the Colombian.

"The performance was great. I think, Hugo (Lloris), him, Harry Winks and Christian Eriksen were on the top of the performance.

"Then the rest of the team were fantastic too. He is fast, it was difficult to face with space to control Aubameyang. If it wasn't Aubameyang it was Lacazette or Pepe.

"I think it was a very good solution for the team and I happy because his performance was great."