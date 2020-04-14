Search

Advanced search

Spurs Davies is offering a helping hand to elderly neighbours during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:23 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 14 April 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies (left), Steven Bergwijn (right on the floor) and Chelsea's Mason Mount (centre) collide while battling for the ball (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies (left), Steven Bergwijn (right on the floor) and Chelsea's Mason Mount (centre) collide while battling for the ball (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies revealed it has been ‘very rewarding’ helping out his elderly neighbour during the country’s lockdown.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak football has been put on hold and Spurs are training virtually on Zoom to keep themselves fit.

But the Welsh International and his girlfriend have also been focusing on the well-being of an order gentleman who lives next door to them.

“I’ve been quite busy (during the lockdown). I’ve been, I mean both of us, have been looking after an elderly neighbour lately,” the left-back admitted during an interview with NBC.

“We put a letter through his letterbox when this all started and he doesn’t have any family, so we’ve taken a lot of care of him in the last couple of weeks.

“It’s actually been very rewarding. This is someone who perhaps without us wouldn’t know too much about what’s going on right now.

You may also want to watch:

“So we’ve been able to help him out, help him with his food, prep his meals for him and stuff like that. It’s been quite good.”

With social distancing very much the order of the day, Davies and his girlfriend have been ensuring they keep to the guidelines while still helping their neighbour.

“He’s got quite a nice, big front garden so we drop a few things off for him, have a little chat with him from quite a good distance away and it’s been really nice,” he explained.

“Not just helping him out with that kind of stuff but it’s nice to just keep his mind occupied as well.

“I think he’s used to seeing a lot of people when he goes out and walks to the village.

“Now he doesn’t have that and I think he’s quite grateful we’re there. He’s also quite interested in the fact that I play for Spurs.

“I don’t think he knew that before. It’s not so much the Spurs angle he’s interested in, it’s more the day to day of what we do with the training and whether he could do any of it himself.

“I think, of course, it’s very difficult times, but that feeling of community, that feeling of good will that around at the moment can really go a long way.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes paid to Hackney Orthodox Jewish leader Rabbi Avrohom Pinter who has died of Covid-19

Rabbi Avraham Pinter, the Principal of the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls School in Stamford Hill. Picture: PA Media

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

London Fields stabbing: CCTV image released after unprovoked attack on woman in park

Do you know this man?

Hoxton attempted rape: Police appeal for help finding man in relation to attack on woman

A man police want to speak to in connection with an attempted rape in Hoxton. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Tributes paid to Hackney Orthodox Jewish leader Rabbi Avrohom Pinter who has died of Covid-19

Rabbi Avraham Pinter, the Principal of the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls School in Stamford Hill. Picture: PA Media

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

London Fields stabbing: CCTV image released after unprovoked attack on woman in park

Do you know this man?

Hoxton attempted rape: Police appeal for help finding man in relation to attack on woman

A man police want to speak to in connection with an attempted rape in Hoxton. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

FA continues disciplinary proceedings against Dele Alli and Eric Dier

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier after the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

EFL and PFA agree wage deferral package for players

The EFL and PFA have agreed a wage deferral package for players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Spurs Davies is offering a helping hand to elderly neighbours during coronavirus lockdown

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies (left), Steven Bergwijn (right on the floor) and Chelsea's Mason Mount (centre) collide while battling for the ball (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Arsenal’s Maier enjoying first season in England

Leonie Maier of Arsenal during their FA Cup tie against Lewes Women at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 14

Tiger Woods
Drive 24