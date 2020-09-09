Spurs duo Green and Filbey receive Wales call-ups

West Ham United's Kenza Dali (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Josie Green battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur duo Josie Green and Anna Filbey have been called up to the Wales team for the Euro 2021 qualifier with Norway later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wales sit second in the group with eight points four points behind the Norwegians as both sides have played four games.

Manager Jayne Ludlow welcomes back a host of players following a 2-0 win in a friendly against Estonia in March.

Wales most-capped international Jess Fishlock returns to the squad following an 18-month absence due to injury, while Elise Hughes and Gemma Evans also return to the squad following injury.

Captain Sophie Ingle is expected to become Cymru’s third centurion by winning her 100th cap in Oslo.

Green, who penned a two-year contract at Spurs in June, has been named as club captain for 2020-21 at the Lilywhites.

You may also want to watch:

She has won 11 caps for Wales, since her first cap in 2010 and after sometime away from the international scene made her return against the Faroe Island’s last August in a 6-0 victory.

Filbey earned her first senior cap in Wales’ Euro 2021 qualifying win over Belarus in October, before featuring in the friendly victory over Estonia in March.

She had represented England at the youth level for the U17 and the U19 team before getting a call up for Wales in September 2018 and opted to play for the Dragons.

Filbey like Green put pen-to-paper on a new one-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur during the summer until the end of the 2020-21 campaign, with the option to extend her contract for another year.

Former Spurs star Megan Wynne misses out after picking up an ACL injury during pre-season at her new club Bristol City.

The match with Norway takes place at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Tuesday September 22 with a 5pm BST kick off time.

The nine group winners and three best runners-up qualify automatically, with the remaining six runners-up entering play-offs.

Wales: Laura O’Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Women), Poppy Soper (Plymouth Argyle), Jess Fishlock (Reading- On loan from OL Reign), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Gemma Evans(Bristol City), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Anna Filby (Tottenham Hotspur), Angharad James (Reading), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Natasha Harding (Reading), Elise Hughes (Everton), Helen Ward (Watford), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur), Ffion Morgan (Crystal Palace), Charlie Estcourt (London Bees), Lily Woodham (Reading), Maria Francis-Jones (Cardiff City Ladies), Kylie Noland (Cardiff City Ladies), Carrie Jones (Manchester United), Cerys Jones (Brighton & Hove Albion), Georgia Walters (Blackburn Rovers), Chloe Williams (Manchester United), Bethan McGowan (Unattached).