Search

Advanced search

Spurs ‘have no intention’ of selling Kane

PUBLISHED: 10:44 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 13 April 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham have confirmed they have no intention of selling Harry Kane to Manchester United this summer.

Reports surfaced during the Easter weekend that Spurs would be willing to allow their prized asset to Premier League rivals Manchester United for a fee of £200million, but the PA news agency understands there is no truth in the speculation.

The future of Kane has come under renewed scrutiny during the last few weeks following an Instagram Live chat where the England captain refused to rule out leaving Spurs.

Kane said he would not stay at his boyhood club for the “sake of it” and wanted to see his side progress under Jose Mourinho.

“Obviously I get asked this question a lot,” said Kane, in a chat on the social media platform with Jamie Redknapp.

“It’s one of those things – I couldn’t say yes and I couldn’t say no.

You may also want to watch:

“I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs but I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it.

“I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve, get better and become one of the top, top players.

“It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team.

“So it’s not a definite I’m going to stay there forever, but it’s not a no either.”

Kane, who will be fit following a hamstring injury when the Premier League can eventually resume after the coronavirus pandemic, has previously said he would be happy to stay at Spurs for the rest of his career.

But their slide in the last 18 months will have been disconcerting to the 26-year-old, with Mourinho’s men crashing out of the Champions League to RB Leipzig in the last 16 and struggling to get back into it via the Premier League placings when the season ground to a halt.

Kane – who has scored 181 goals in 278 appearances for Spurs, as well as 32 in 45 outings for England – is approaching the peak years of his career and wants to add silverware to his collection of personal accolades, which include two Premier League and the 2018 World Cup Golden Boots.

However, Spurs have no intention of letting Kane go to Old Trafford or any other club when the transfer window reopens.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

London Fields stabbing: CCTV image released after unprovoked attack on woman in park

Do you know this man?

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Hoxton attempted rape: Police appeal for help finding man in relation to attack on woman

A man police want to speak to in connection with an attempted rape in Hoxton. Picture: Met Police

Hackney heroine and family stranded in Gambia during coronavirus pandemic: “We need to come home”

Hackney heroine Pauline Pearce and her family are stranded in The Gambia during the coronavirus pandemic

Most Read

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

London Fields stabbing: CCTV image released after unprovoked attack on woman in park

Do you know this man?

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Hoxton attempted rape: Police appeal for help finding man in relation to attack on woman

A man police want to speak to in connection with an attempted rape in Hoxton. Picture: Met Police

Hackney heroine and family stranded in Gambia during coronavirus pandemic: “We need to come home”

Hackney heroine Pauline Pearce and her family are stranded in The Gambia during the coronavirus pandemic

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coronavirus: Tottenham u-turn over furlough of non-playing staff

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis in the stands during the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Boxing: England’s World Amateur Championship record

Olympic heavyweight champion Audley Harrison with David Haye (right) who won silver at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in Belfast in 2001

Sporting Films: Next Goal Wins

Next Goal Wins tells the story of the American Samoa national team (pic K5 International)

Adrian Clarke: ‘I cried when I left Arsenal but I lived the childhood dream’

Adrian Clarke. Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Spurs ‘have no intention’ of selling Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane
Drive 24