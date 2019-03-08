Spurs International round-up

England's Jadon Sancho (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Harry Kane during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying (Pic: Adam Davy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane led by example during the International break as he netted four times in England's two EURO 2020 qualifying matches.

The 26-year-old bagged a hat-trick in the Three Lions' 4-0 Euro 2020 qualifier win against Bulgaria on Saturday and then scored another in their thrilling 5-3 win over Kosovo on Tuesday evening at St Mary's.

The skipper rattled home England's second goal after Kosovo took a shock lead inside a minute for his 26th international goal.

Gareth Southgate's men responded in style to lead 5-1 at the break with a brace from Jadon Sancho and a goal from Raheem Sterling and an own goal.

It was far from over though as the visitors responded twice to make it 5-3 at the start of the second half.

England had further chances on the break and there was the rarity of Kane having a penalty saved as it stayed 5-3.

That made it four wins out of four for the Three Lions at the top of Group A.

Spurs team-mates Danny Rose and Harry Winks remained on the bench although the left-back did play in their win over Bulgaria.

Elsewhere, Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko was back in the French starting line-up alongside captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as they beat Andorra 3-0.

The shot-stopper also featured in their 4-1 victory over Albania on Saturday as well while Sissoko was an unused substitute.

Attacker Heung-Min Son captained South Korea to a positive start in the second round of 2022 World Cup qualifying in Asia with a 2-0 away win against Turkmenistan in Ashgabat.

Right-back Serge Aurier earned his 58th cap and captained the Ivory Coast to a 2-1 friendly victory over Tunisia.

In under-21 qualifying action, young academy striker Troy Parrott came off the bench to help the Republic of Ireland come from 1-0 down to beat Sweden 3-1 in Kalmar.

The 17-year-old scored twice, the first a shot rifled into the roof of the net for the equaliser, the second and the clincher, a delicate chip in added time.