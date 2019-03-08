Spurs Harry Kane shines on international duty among others

England's Harry Kane gestures during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria (Pic: Nick Potts/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

A number of Tottenham Hotspur stars found their form on international duty with striker Harry Kane leading from the front.

The prolific goalscorer found the net twice for England and also picked up three assists as they endured mixed fortunes in their Euro 2020 qualifying clashes.

The 26-year-old nabbed a goal as they lost 2-1 to Czech Republic on Friday evening - a first tournament qualifying loss in 10 years.

He then scored and claimed three assists as England beat Bulgaria 6-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying in Sofia on Monday evening.

The skipper was joined in the starting line-up by Harry Winks, who wonhis first cap since November 2018 and fourth in total.

Danny Rose was suspended after picking up a yellow card against the Czech Republic in Prague.

England stay top of Group A and now need a draw in their penultimate qualifier against Kosovo at Wembley on November 14 to secure a place in the finals.

Moussa Sissoko started both of France's qualifying matches to take him up to 61 caps as they beat Iceland 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Turkey.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen both played 90 minutes as already-qualified Belgium kept up their 100 per cent record in the campaign to reach Euro 2020 on Sunday.

This time it was Kazakhstan who were beaten 2-0.

Ben Davies played 90 minutes and supplied the assist for ex-Spur Gareth Bale's equaliser as Wales drew 1-1 with Croatia in Cardiff.

Juan Foyth started and completed 77 minutes at right-back as Argentina thrashed Ecuador 6-1 in Elche, while Serge Aurier played the full match for Ivory Coast in their 3-1 win over DR Congo.

There were no such fortunes for Victor Wanyama, though, as his Kenya side slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Mozambique.

Christian Eriksen supplied the assist as Yussuf Poulsen fired Denmark to a late win over Switzerland on Saturday and then helped them win 4-0 against Luxemborg.

Davinson Sanchez helped Colombia keep a clean sheet as they drew 0-0 with Chile before losing 3-0 to Algeria.

Heung-Min Son was captain of South Korea for their 0-0 draw with North Korea in a 2020 World Cup qualifier.