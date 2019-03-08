Search

Advanced search

Spurs Harry Kane shines on international duty among others

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 October 2019

England's Harry Kane gestures during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

England's Harry Kane gestures during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

A number of Tottenham Hotspur stars found their form on international duty with striker Harry Kane leading from the front.

The prolific goalscorer found the net twice for England and also picked up three assists as they endured mixed fortunes in their Euro 2020 qualifying clashes.

The 26-year-old nabbed a goal as they lost 2-1 to Czech Republic on Friday evening - a first tournament qualifying loss in 10 years.

He then scored and claimed three assists as England beat Bulgaria 6-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying in Sofia on Monday evening.

The skipper was joined in the starting line-up by Harry Winks, who wonhis first cap since November 2018 and fourth in total.

Danny Rose was suspended after picking up a yellow card against the Czech Republic in Prague.

England stay top of Group A and now need a draw in their penultimate qualifier against Kosovo at Wembley on November 14 to secure a place in the finals.

You may also want to watch:

Moussa Sissoko started both of France's qualifying matches to take him up to 61 caps as they beat Iceland 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Turkey.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen both played 90 minutes as already-qualified Belgium kept up their 100 per cent record in the campaign to reach Euro 2020 on Sunday.

This time it was Kazakhstan who were beaten 2-0.

Ben Davies played 90 minutes and supplied the assist for ex-Spur Gareth Bale's equaliser as Wales drew 1-1 with Croatia in Cardiff.

Juan Foyth started and completed 77 minutes at right-back as Argentina thrashed Ecuador 6-1 in Elche, while Serge Aurier played the full match for Ivory Coast in their 3-1 win over DR Congo.

There were no such fortunes for Victor Wanyama, though, as his Kenya side slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Mozambique.

Christian Eriksen supplied the assist as Yussuf Poulsen fired Denmark to a late win over Switzerland on Saturday and then helped them win 4-0 against Luxemborg.

Davinson Sanchez helped Colombia keep a clean sheet as they drew 0-0 with Chile before losing 3-0 to Algeria.

Heung-Min Son was captain of South Korea for their 0-0 draw with North Korea in a 2020 World Cup qualifier.

Most Read

Mohammed Yamin from Upper Clapton jailed for fighting with terrorist group Al Qaeda in Syria

Mohammed Yamin

Well Street man charged with attempted murder after Whitechapel stabbing

Turner Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google.

Exhibition celebrates history of African and Caribbean hair and style in Britain

One of the images from the We Got Style exhibition. Picture: E. Bellot Archives

‘Regent’s Canal gasholders should be turned into a museum, not taken apart’ urges East End Waterway Group’s founder Tom Ridge

Bethnal Green No 2 gasholder, captured on December 15 1973. Picture: Malcolm Tucker

‘I don’t have a knife on me. I’m free - that’s why it’s called Freedom From The Streets’: Hackney writer Robyn Travis on making peace and understanding violence

Robyn Travis with his new book Freedom from the Streets. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris

Most Read

Mohammed Yamin from Upper Clapton jailed for fighting with terrorist group Al Qaeda in Syria

Mohammed Yamin

Well Street man charged with attempted murder after Whitechapel stabbing

Turner Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google.

Exhibition celebrates history of African and Caribbean hair and style in Britain

One of the images from the We Got Style exhibition. Picture: E. Bellot Archives

‘Regent’s Canal gasholders should be turned into a museum, not taken apart’ urges East End Waterway Group’s founder Tom Ridge

Bethnal Green No 2 gasholder, captured on December 15 1973. Picture: Malcolm Tucker

‘I don’t have a knife on me. I’m free - that’s why it’s called Freedom From The Streets’: Hackney writer Robyn Travis on making peace and understanding violence

Robyn Travis with his new book Freedom from the Streets. Picture: Shanei Stephenson-Harris

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs Harry Kane shines on international duty among others

England's Harry Kane gestures during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

New O’s boss must focus on just football says Embleton

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Lions downed by Mustangs in ill-tempered clash

Ross Sin-Hidge had two goals and an assist against the Invicta Mustangs, before being ejected for fighting (Pic: Tori Rigby)

England rate Vunipola ‘very likely’ to be available for quarter-final with Australia

England's Billy Vunipola during the training session at Beppu City Jissoji Multipurpose Ground, Oita.

Emotions run high again as Embleton helps to steer O’s past Saddlers in ‘swansong’

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists