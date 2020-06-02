Search

Advanced search

Spurs Harry Kane delighted with worldwide sales of Leyton Orient shirt

PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 June 2020

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Archant

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane admits that he is surprised at how wide the sales of the Leyton Orient shirt he sponsors have spread, but is delighted for the club and the charities involved.

Harry Kane during his loan spell at Leyton Orient as a youngsterHarry Kane during his loan spell at Leyton Orient as a youngster

In two weeks, Orient have already outstripped sales for all of last season by 25 percent and have had orders from 31 different countries including Mexico, Russia and New Zealand.

“When the idea first came together, we knew it was unique so we were excited about doing it and excited about the launch,” Kane told SkySports.

“I don’t think we really knew how big it would become. All of those sales in all those different countries shows how worldwide football really is.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s a great surprise and hopefully they continue to sell that many shirts because I know the charities will really benefit from the 10 per cent they’re getting as well. They’ll use that money to great effect.”

Tottenham striker Kane, who played for The O’s on loan in 2011, has donated the shirt sponsorship to three causes.

The home shirt displays a thank you message to the frontline heroes for their work during the coronavirus crisis, the away shirt is dedicated to Haven House Children’s Hospice, while the third kit supports the mental health charity Mind.

10 per cent of proceeds from each shirt sale will be donated to the relevant charity.

The club say that they are continuing to work with Kane and his brother Charlie to come up with new ways to keep interest going.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Arrests made as ‘hundreds’ attend illegal Hackney party during lockdown

Picture: Tom Palliser

Hackney probation worker reveals how former prisoners are supported during lockdown

Francesca Summerbell-Moore. Picture: Francesca Summerbell-Moore

Hackney Green Party calls for rent arrears to be wiped clean amid coronavirus crisis

Zoë Garbett, Hackney Green Party organiser. Picture: Submitted by Hackney Green Party

Elderly woman no longer in ‘life-threatening’ condition after suspected domestic incident in Southgate Road

The emergency services on the scene of a

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

Most Read

Arrests made as ‘hundreds’ attend illegal Hackney party during lockdown

Picture: Tom Palliser

Hackney probation worker reveals how former prisoners are supported during lockdown

Francesca Summerbell-Moore. Picture: Francesca Summerbell-Moore

Hackney Green Party calls for rent arrears to be wiped clean amid coronavirus crisis

Zoë Garbett, Hackney Green Party organiser. Picture: Submitted by Hackney Green Party

Elderly woman no longer in ‘life-threatening’ condition after suspected domestic incident in Southgate Road

The emergency services on the scene of a

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

‘Right to end season’ says Arsenal’s Quinn

Louise Quinn of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Bookies reveal ‘brisk trade’ as British racing returns

Jockey Paul Mulrennan wears a face covering at Newcastle Racecourse at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday

Sporting figures aim to boost Prostate Cancer research

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Spurs Harry Kane delighted with worldwide sales of Leyton Orient shirt

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Coronavirus: County cricket pay deal extended

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24