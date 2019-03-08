Search

Champions League: Tottenham learn group fate

PUBLISHED: 18:06 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 29 August 2019

Tottenham face the camera before the 2019 Champions League final in Madrid (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur face a tricky test in Group B of this season's Champions League, following the draw in Monaco today.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, runners-up in last season's final after a 2-0 loss to Premier League rivals Liverpool in Madrid, will go up against Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich, while also facing Greek side Olympiacos and Serbian outfit Crvena Zvezda in the group stage of this year's competition.

Holders Liverpool, meanwhile, will face Napoli, Salzburg and Genk, while Premier League champions Manchester City are grouped with Shakhtar Donetsk, GNK Dinamo and Atalanta.

Chelsea, meanwhile, do battle with Ajax, Valencia and Lille in their group, with the first match days to be staged on September 17-18.

Other fixtures take place on October 1-2, October 22-23, November 5-6, November 26-27 and December 10-11.

Last-16 ties take place in February and March, with the quarter-finals in April and semi-finals in May, before the final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on May 30.

Champions League 2019/20:

Group A: Paris-Saint Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray.

Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Olympiacos, Crevna Zvezda.

Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, GNK Dinamo, Atalanta.

Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow.

Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk.

Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague.

Group G: Zenit St Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig.

Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille.

