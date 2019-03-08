Pochettino unsure on Eriksen's Spurs future

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is 'unsure' on the future of Danish International Christian Eriksen as speculation continues.

The 27-year-old has linked with a move away all summer including to Real Madrid before the European transfer window closes.

And the Argentine insists this is the most unsettled his Spurs have been since he took charge in May 2014.

"I think this is my sixth season and the most unsettled group we are working with," Pochettino admitted.

"That is why we are relaxed and calm. Some situations we cannot fix. Nothing to say about that, situations that are going on in the squad. Still we need to wait."

Eriksen may have played his last match for Spurs as he came off the bench in their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I don't know," he said with a shrug. "I don't know. Why do you ask me? Maybe you know something. It's so difficult, the situation. We cannot blame one party or another.

"What can we do? We can only wait. I say again, you have for sure more information than me about what's happening in the market.

"That is the situation, the circumstances. We arrive today (Sunday) with different players and different situations in the squad but I don't want to justify our performance because of that.

"I want to make clear the point. When you play football and are on the pitch you don't think about these situations."

The former Southampton knows transfer speculation causes distractions but feels his side should be more focused of winning matches after falling 1-0 to Newcaste United.

"Of course the problem is during the week, when you arrive at the competition maybe it can affect but I think we should with a bit more today be winning.

"This type of stuff happens in the Premier League and that's why you not only need quality players, you need a very good dynamic, and strong team bond and at the moment that situation in our group is still far far away from what we expect."

The transfer windows shuts on September, 2.