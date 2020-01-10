Search

Tottenham's Kane 'out until April'

PUBLISHED: 07:33 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:33 10 January 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham have announced striker Harry Kane is set for surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, with the England captain expected to return to training in April.

Kane suffered the injury during the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day and specialists advised an operation was needed.

A Tottenham club statement read: "Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

"The striker suffered the injury during our Premier League fixture against Southampton last week and specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury.

"The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the time-frame that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April."

The news presented another headache for Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who has also seen midfielder Moussa Sissoko sidelined until April after undergoing knee surgery.

Spurs also have first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris recovering from injury, along with summer signing Tanguy Ndombele as well as full-back pairing Danny Rose and Ben Davies.

Kane will now also miss England's friendlies against Italy and Denmark at the end of March.

However, if all goes well in his rehabilitation, Kane should be back in good time to lead the Three Lions into Euro 2020.

'There are no more East Enders': 120-year-old pie and mash shop closes

Bob Cooke at the now-closed pie and mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Joe Goodman

Jailed: Hackney police officer Graeme 'Taff' Williams who stole £11,000 from dead people

Convicted: Graeme Williams... east London ex-cop who stole cash and property from homes of the deceased. Picture: Met Police

Dove model and Hackney's oldest resident Irene Sinclair dies aged 111

Irene Sinclair celebrating her 107th birthday with family and friends in 2015.

Well Street traders say Tesco failed to install promised Jack Cohen plaque 100 years on from founder's first stall

Well Street Market during a future talent takeover for youngsters. Picture: Sean Pollock

Gardners: 150-year-old Shoreditch shop will close and move due to rising rents in the area

Paul started working in the shop when he left school after his father passed away. He loves his job and chatting with customers everyday. Picture: Holly Chant

