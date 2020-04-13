Search

Coronavirus: Tottenham u-turn over furlough of non-playing staff

PUBLISHED: 13:36 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 13 April 2020

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis in the stands during the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Tottenham Hotspur have finally overturned their decision to furlough non-playing staff after receiving severe criticism.

Spurs have come in for plenty of criticism since chairman Daniel Levy’s announcement that they would be reducing the wages of all of their 550 non-playing employees by 20 per cent as well as using the government relief scheme to furlough 40 per cent of those workers.

The club have reversed that move, following a similar decision to do so by Premier League leaders Liverpool, and have announced that all staff, whether full-time, casual, or furloughed, will be paid 100 per cent of their wages for April and May.

In a club statement, Levy said: “The criticism the club has received over the last week has been felt all the more keenly because of our track record of good works and our huge sense of responsibility to care for those that rely on us, particularly locally.

“It was never our intent, as custodians, to do anything other than put measures in place to protect jobs whilst the club sought to continue to operate in a self-sufficient manner during uncertain times.

“We regret any concern caused during an anxious time and hope the work our supporters will see us doing in the coming weeks, as our stadium takes on a whole new purpose, will make them proud of their club.”

