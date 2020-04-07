Search

Coronavirus: Tottenham urged to reverse decision to furlough staff

PUBLISHED: 08:14 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 07 April 2020

People outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

People outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham have come under pressure from fans to follow Liverpool in reversing their decision to use public money to pay employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore admitted on Monday they had been wrong to come to the conclusion that they should apply for taxpayer funds to pay 80 per cent of the wages of some non-football staff and were “truly sorry”.

The Premier League leaders were on the end of a backlash from fans and former players after announcing their initial plans, which would have seen about 200 staff pick up the bulk of their wages from the taxpayer.

And after the Reds’ reversal, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust once again urged their club to follow suit and overturn their decision to furlough some non-playing staff.

A brief statement on Twitter read: “We have been saying consistently @SpursOfficial – pause and rethink. We are now saying it clearly and in public – do not further damage the club’s reputation, listen to your fans.”

Newcastle, Norwich and Bournemouth are the other Premier League clubs to announce plans to use the Government’s furlough scheme and they were joined by Rangers on Monday night.

The Ibrox first-team squad along with manager Steven Gerrard, his coaching staff and the club’s executives have also agreed to accept wage deferrals for three months to ensure non-football staff receive their income in full.

The pandemic further hit the sporting world on Monday. Manchester City expressed their heartfelt sympathy to manager Pep Guardiola after his 82-year-old mother died in Barcelona after contracting coronavirus.

The Open was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War with Royal St George’s in Kent now staging the event in July 2021, a year later than planned.

Tournament organiser, the R&A, stated it had “explored every option” but had made the decision with a heavy heart after talks with Government, health and public service officials.

New provisional dates were announced for the other three golf majors, all of which are held in the United States.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler is set to raise a significant amount of money to help care for victims of the virus.

An auction for the England wicketkeeper’s 2019 World Cup final shirt is into its final day on eBay with the price at more than £65,000.

All proceeds are going to the Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity’s Covid-19 appeal.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Hackney Carnival cancelled so council and emergency services can focus on coronavirus response

Paraiso School of Samba at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

