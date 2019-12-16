Search

Spurs boss Mourinho full of praise for Wolves after victory

PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 December 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez and Tottenham Hotspurs' Jan Vertonghen (right) during the Premier League match at Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez and Tottenham Hotspurs' Jan Vertonghen (right) during the Premier League match at Molineux

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho was full of praise for Wolves and admitted they made it very hard for his side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Castro Jonny (left) is challenged by Lucas Moura at MolineuxWolverhampton Wanderers Castro Jonny (left) is challenged by Lucas Moura at Molineux

Spurs sealed a 2-1 win in the 90th minute thanks to a header from defender Jan Vertonghen after throwing away a 1-0 lead through Lucas Moura at the Molineux on Sunday.

Adama Traore equalised in the 67th minute but the three point saw Spurs move up to fifth in the Premier League table.

"It's one of these victories where quality is not enough," Mourinho said.

"If you are not a team, a real team in the sense of what the word team means it's impossible.

"They are very, very good. I said that before the match and I say the same after the match. They are a very good team and very difficult to play against."

The former Chelsea boss was quick to also heap praise on his former Porto goalkeeper Nuno Espírito Santo for the work he has done since arriving at Wolves.

"Tactically they are very well worked, three years with Nuno. Very good players and it's difficult.

"We tried and we did start well, to put pressure on them and try to attack them to take them away from their comfort zone.

"That comfort zone is to have the ball and to project Josh Doherty and Jonny Castro and Diogo Jota and Traore are unstoppable. They are trains.

"But then we had the difficult part of the game and it was very important to deal with that difficult part.

"So when I saw (Eric) Dier hit the post I had immediately the feeling that if we don't score it now we are going to suffer and we did, but incredible attitude and we put ourselves in a position where we arrive in the end of the game to arrive in conditions at the end of the game to do what we did and everybody was going a little bit down, the intensity of the game was going a bit down.

"Both teams wanted to win and not play for the draw. So the game was open, it was broken and we had fantastic service from Christian (Eriksen) on the cross and a great header by Jan and three very important points for us."

Most Read

General Election 2019: Labour’s Diane Abbott wins by a landslide in Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police release further CCTV images following antisemitic attack on senior rabbi in Stamford Hill

One of the people police want to speak to following an attack in Amhurst Park. Picture: Met Police

Jhon Berhane and Dishon Abbott jailed for Stoke Newington shotgun attack

Jhon Berhane – 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Met Police

CCTV released in hunt for man who attacked staff at Three Crowns pub in Stoke Newington

This man is wanted by police over an assault in Stoke Newington.

Man with gun seen at Seven Kings party where Hackney 24-year-old was stabbed to death, inquest hears

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

