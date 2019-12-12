Conti Cup: Tottenham 6 Lewes 0

Angela Addison celebrates for Tottenham Women (pic: Wu's Photography). ©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Angela Addison's hat-trick and a brace from Lucy Quinn before half-time ensured Tottenham Hotspur coasted to victory in their final FA Women's Continental League Cup group game.

While Karen Hills' side went into the encounter already knowing they couldn't qualify for the knockout stages, the hosts ran riot at The Hive as Lucia Leon completed the 6-0 triumph after the break.

Tottenham raced out of the blocks and came within a whisker of taking the lead after seven minutes when Coral-Jade Haines' header at the back post cannoned off the woodwork.

Quinn was causing all sorts of problems for Lewes and it was no surprise when she delivered the breakthrough, curling in Haines' free-kick lay-off into the top right corner of the goal.

Lewes suffered another blow on 16 minutes when goalkeeper Faye Baker went off injured, with Sammy Quayle coming on in her place as centre back Amy Taylor pulled on the gloves.

Megan Wingsutton tested Tottenham's Chloe Morgan with Lewes' first real attempt at goal but just as they looked to get back on level terms, the hosts doubled their lead on 23 minutes.

Quinn once again found the back of the net, converting from the penalty spot to give Tottenham some breathing space following a handball in the box from Filippa Savva.

Lewes looked for a quick response and Morgan was called into action just before the half hour to deny Wingsutton before Spurs put the game beyond reach with three quickfire goals.

Addison grabbed her first on 34 minutes with a curling effort from a tight angle and then pounced on the rebound from Rosella Ayane's shot to smash home her second of the game.

She completed her hat-trick on 38 minutes after bundling the ball home to put Spurs five goals to the good at the break before Leon made it a super six after the restart.

Lewes went close on multiple occasions to scoring a consolation - and even had an Emily Donovan goal ruled out for offside - but Spurs were able to maintain their clean sheet.

Quinn said: "We had three of the kids come in and play some minutes for us and cup games are really good occasions when stuff like that can happen.

"They played really well so they'll probably be kicking me out of the team quite soon which is a bit scary but it was good to have them and it was good result.

"You want to impress with every game. It's another game of football and you have to treat every game the same, we work on things throughout the week and throughout the season.

"You can't just waste an opportunity to play a game against another team, they are all as important and it's a long process so it's all part of the puzzle. It's all about standards.

"We gave the kids a chance and experience of first-team football but even though we were comfortable, we're ambitious and we set certain standards for ourselves."

Tottenham: Morgan, Leon, Schillaci, Stovold (Davison 62), Wynne, Furness (Jarrett 46), Sulola, Haines, Ayane, Quinn, Addison.

Unused subs: Spencer, Green, Peplow, Filbey, Worm.

