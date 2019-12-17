Spurs women coach Hills says they must learn from Reading defeat

Tottenham Hotspur Women head coach Karen Hills says they 'must learn' from defeat at Reading after they slipped to a 3-1 loss despite leading early on.

Spurs final fixture of 2019 ended in a disappointing defeat after Siri Worm had given them the lead with a cracking opening goal at Adams Park on Sunday.

After a moment of brilliance from Worm in the 52nd minute, Reading turned things around as Jo Potter, Remi Allen and Arnalie Eikeland bagged goals late on in the second half for the hosts.

"I was really impressed with our performance in the first half," Hills said.

"We know how strong Reading are and we dealt with their set-pieces really well, especially early on.

"I think we grew into the game from there and we had some fantastic opportunities so we went in at half-time feeling really positive, but we knew that it would be a tough fight in the second half.

"It's all about learning, we were ahead and then to lose 3-1 is frustrating and the players are really disappointed with how we conceded the goals.

"But we've just got to learn from it, move on and be better next time."

Head coaches Hills and Juan Amoros made one change to the side that defeated Brighton 1-0 as loanee Rachel Furness missed out due to being ineligible against her parent club and Ria Percival returned to the side in her absence.

Tottenham's Ashleigh Neville added: "Very disappointed. I think the first half we did really well to go in drawing 0-0 at half time, the performance the girls put in first half we knew we could go on and get something out of the game.

"Obviously went 1-0 up but then I think we just lost it from there and to concede from a couple of set-pieces, which we've been trying to work on, is disappointing for all of us.

"Within the first couple of minutes we conceded two corners and I think the girls defended them really well.

"We've been working on them, but second half just wasn't good enough from us today.

"There are a lot of positives, there was some good football played and some good defending, but we need to look back at the game and see what we can do to stop those kind of goals going in."