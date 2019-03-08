Search

Advanced search

Tottenham's Winks wants another positive England performance

PUBLISHED: 21:36 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:36 16 November 2019

England manager Gareth Southgate and Harry Winks during a press conference at The Emerald Hotel, Pristina, Kosovo.

England manager Gareth Southgate and Harry Winks during a press conference at The Emerald Hotel, Pristina, Kosovo.

PA Wire/PA Images

Harry Winks will attempt to stake his claim for club and country when the out-of-favour Tottenham midfielder starts once more for England on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has only made 13 appearances for Tottenham this season and missed out on their last three starting line-ups.

Yet Winks has played a more important role for England, with the midfielder starting Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Kosovo on the back of 90 minutes in Thursday's 7-0 win against Montenegro.

"Every time you get the opportunity to play for your club and country, it's important that I can put in a positive performance," the midfielder said in Pristina.

"First and foremost, I want to play in this team and I want to do myself as much justice as possible.

"It is going to be a game that we're not taking lightly at all. There's a lot of competition at the moment in this group and everybody is performing so well for their club.

"So, in some respects, it's a good thing because you feel like you have to always be on top of your game, and that's only a positive for both myself, the club and the country as well.

"Because, obviously, I want to improve and want to help others improve as well.

"There are so many players that are pushing for positions and places, and as long as I stay on top of my game and as long as everybody else does (as well), it will be a good selection problem for the gaffer and hopefully we can make that as difficult as possible for him."

You may also want to watch:

Winks was omitted from Mauricio Pochettino's squad when Spurs faced Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League earlier in the month - not ideal with Euro 2020 looming next summer.

"No, I mean, I never spoke to the manager about why I was left out, but I assumed it was a tactical decision and, you know, it was the manager's decision and of course I respect that," he said.

"And I worked hard in training during the week to try and get back to them.

"Going into the Premier League, going back after the international break, it's going to be important to try and get as many games as possible and start as much as I can.

"And let's hope that happens here with England, performing well and then going back and training well and keeping the levels high, because that's the most important thing when you're trying to play for Tottenham and England."

The same goes for team-mate Harry Kane, who has scored 19 in 20 appearances for club and country this season - as well as netting in every Euro 2020 qualifier.

"It is yes, and I think the one thing that everyone can say about Harry, really, is his mentality," Winks said.

"He's got such an elite mentality, and all he ever wants to do is improve and get better, and that's probably why he's one of the best strikers in the world at the moment - because his mentality is never to rest or be happy with what you've done.

"He's always striving for more and he's a good role model and that's obviously why he's been made captain.

"He's somebody who leads by example and somebody who everybody would like to follow in his footsteps."

Most Read

Hubert Howard: Lower Clapton Windrush victim dies without apology or compensation

Hubert Howard. Picture: Cllr Michael Desmond

Phone thieves ‘blending in with commuters’ by wearing hi-vis cycling gear and helmets, say Hackney police

Phone thieves are disguising themselves as commuters and targeting rush hour hotspots. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Hackney burglar Michael Weir convicted of murdering two pensioners in 1998

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

‘Living legend’ Hackney police officer stole thousands of pounds from dead people, court hears

Sergeant Taff Williams at his office in Stoke Newington Police Station where he had the peculiar job of contacting relatives of people who die by natural causes or suicide in Hackney.

‘I was raised here’ – New Era Estate businesses on being forced out ahead of demolition

Mahmut Dogan outside his salon. Picture: Freya Pickford

Most Read

Hubert Howard: Lower Clapton Windrush victim dies without apology or compensation

Hubert Howard. Picture: Cllr Michael Desmond

Phone thieves ‘blending in with commuters’ by wearing hi-vis cycling gear and helmets, say Hackney police

Phone thieves are disguising themselves as commuters and targeting rush hour hotspots. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Hackney burglar Michael Weir convicted of murdering two pensioners in 1998

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

‘Living legend’ Hackney police officer stole thousands of pounds from dead people, court hears

Sergeant Taff Williams at his office in Stoke Newington Police Station where he had the peculiar job of contacting relatives of people who die by natural causes or suicide in Hackney.

‘I was raised here’ – New Era Estate businesses on being forced out ahead of demolition

Mahmut Dogan outside his salon. Picture: Freya Pickford

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tottenham’s Winks wants another positive England performance

England manager Gareth Southgate and Harry Winks during a press conference at The Emerald Hotel, Pristina, Kosovo.

Embleton admits he does not know what the future holds after Fletcher sacking

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient 0 Scunthorpe United 2 - Embleton’s first game back as interim head coach ends in defeat

Matt Harrold shoots for Leyton Orient. (pic Simon O'Connor)

Nelson nets in England U21 win

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson in action for England under-21s uring the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers (pic Martin Rickett/PA)

Gillett Square small traders ‘in the dark’ over £2.8m affordable workspace development - that should have started last week

The
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists