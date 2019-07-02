Search

Tottenham Women capture the signature of two-time World Cup Alex Morgan

PUBLISHED: 08:17 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 13 September 2020

File photo dated 02-07-2019 of USA's Alex Morgan.

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of USA two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan until the end of the season.

Morgan has scored 107 times for her country in 169 international appearances, and is viewed as one of the world’s most influential female players.

She was named in the FIFPro World XI in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and also won the Women’s Champions League while on loan with Lyon in 2017.

The forward is also the fifth member of the USA’s World Cup-winning squad to join the WSL this summer after Manchester City signed Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle, while Tobin Heath and Christen Press joined Manchester United.

She began her professional playing career with Western New York Flash, where she was drafted number one overall in the 2011 Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) Draft and won the WPS Championship title, before enjoying spells at Seattle Sounders and Portland Thorns, winning the inaugural National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) title with the latter side in 2013.

Morgan then joined Orlando Pride in 2016 before going on loan to Lyon.

Among her individual awards in the game, she collected an ESPY award for Best Female Athlete in 2019, was twice named US Soccer Athlete of the Year (2012, 2018), is a four-time CONCACAF Player of the Year (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018), made the FIFPro World 11 in 2016, 2017 and 2019, was named in the USWNT All-Time Best XI in 2013 and finished in third place at the 2019 Ballon d’Or awards.

The deal that will see Morgan move to north London is subject to Morgan obtaining a visa.

The American will wear the number 13 shirt at the club.

On announcing the news, Morgan tweeted: “2020 is the year of the unexpected, but next up — the first stamp on Charlie’s passport. #COYS.

