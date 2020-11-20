Tottenham Women appoint Rehanne Skinner to replace Karen Hills and Juan Amoros

Tottenham Women manager Karen Hills (Pic: PA) Archant

Tottenham Hotspur Women have appointed Rehanne Skinner as their new manager after they parted company with managerial duo Karen Hills and Juan Amoros on Thursday.

Former Arsenal coach Skinner was part of Lionesses head coach Phil Neville’s backroom team in the national setup and was made assistant manager in September.

Hills took over at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur Women - then known as Spurs Ladies - in 2007 when the team was competing in the London and South-East Regional Premier Division.

She was then joined by Juan Amoros four years later and they went on a remarkable journey with the Lilywhites guiding them all the way to the top flight of English women’s football.

They created history in 2016-17 as they helped Spurs pick up four trophies and earn promotion to the second tier in the process.

In their very first month managing in the top flight they were voted as the WSL Manager of the Month in September last season after overcoming Liverpool and West Ham United.

In 2020-21 Spurs are yet to pick up a win in the league but have drawn with West Ham United, Reading and Bristol City.

However they lost out to Everton, Manchester City Manchester United before a 6-1 thumping against Arsenal at Meadow Park.

Skinner has penned a contract in north London until the end of the 2022-23 season and was also previously assistant manager at Arsenal where she worked for three years alongside Laura Harvey during a highly successful period for the team from 2010, lifting two Women’s Super League titles, two Conti Cups and one FA Cup, as well as reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on two occasions.

On signing her deal at Spurs Skinner said: “I am really excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur and cannot wait to get started in the WSL after the international break. The club’s philosophy and future plans are something I was really keen to be a part of. They have shown a real commitment to the women’s team and have come a long way in a short period of time which is a credit to all the players and staff involved.

“There is some incredible experience within this squad and I am looking forward to getting to work with the players so we can build on the progress that has been made so far and bring future success to the team.”

Tottenham Hotspur Head of Women’s Football, Heather Cowan, said: “We are pleased to welcome Rehanne to the Club. She has extensive experience in the women’s game and we are looking forward to having her with us now as we look to continue our journey forward in the WSL.”

The FA’s head of women’s technical development, Kay Cossington added: “I am delighted for Rehanne. While we are sorry to see her leave, we are committed to helping our talented coaches progress in the game.

“This is a brilliant opportunity and I am sure England teams will feel the benefit in the future of having another WSL head coach who understands our commitment to furthering the player pathway and can continue to build on the excellent relationship we enjoy between the domestic and international game.

“Meanwhile, it will open up another opportunity for a coach to join Phil’s coaching staff and work around the senior environment.”

Her first game in charge will be against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League on Sunday December 6.