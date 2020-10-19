Search

Advanced search

Spurs women suffer heavy defeat in derby clash with Arsenal

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 October 2020

Emma De Duve

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur Women suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat in the North London Derby at the weekend, when they travelled to Meadow Park to take on Arsenal.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

The Tottenham side made four changes from their loss against Man Utd Women the previous week.

The visitors got their first goal inside the first five minutes of the game when Katie McCabe scored a free kick from the edge of the box, which went in off the post.

Vivianne Miedema’s first goal, which was her 50th in the Women’s Super League, doubled Arsenal’s lead and meant she has the record number of goals scored in the league.

Tottenham had a shot from Rianna Dean but Manuela Zinsberger managed to keep it out and stop Spurs getting a goal.

Caitlin Foord scored Arsenal’s third goal, despite Becky Spencer getting a hand to it.

The visiting team stayed on top and got their fourth goal, just under ten minutes before half time, with Miedema scoring her second of the game.

You may also want to watch:

Tottenham made two changes before half-time which head coach Juan Amoros said was to show that the first half, “was not good enough.”

Miedema got her hat-trick, just before half time, after a pass from Foord meant she could tap it into the goal to take Arsenal to 5-0 at half time.

Five minutes into the second half, Lucia Leon was brought down in the box to win Spurs a penalty.

Dean stepped up to take it, but Zingsberger managed to save it, preventing Spurs getting something from the game.

Spurs made another change, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Arsenal scoring their sixth goal and Foord’s second.

Leon managed to get a goal for the home side, inside the final 15 minutes, with a header into the top right corner.

The game ends with a disappointing result for Tottenham, which keeps them ninth in the table and keeps Arsenal top.

After the game, Amoros said: “I think we need to apologise to our fans for that first half, we showed no passion and no desire.”

Spurs take on Chelsea in the Continental League Cup next on November, 4.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs women suffer heavy defeat in derby clash with Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal boss Montemurro delighted as Miedema breaks WSL scoring record

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Xfm founder Sammy Jacob celebrates Camden’s rich music heritage

Camden Market

Hoxton arts venue receives coronavirus recovery grant

Karena Johnson, artistic director and CEO of Hoxton Hall. Picture: Hoxton Hall

A late Lanzini stunner completes West Ham comeback at Tottenham on Bale’s debut

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.