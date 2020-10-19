Spurs women suffer heavy defeat in derby clash with Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur Women suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat in the North London Derby at the weekend, when they travelled to Meadow Park to take on Arsenal.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Anna Filbey battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

The Tottenham side made four changes from their loss against Man Utd Women the previous week.

The visitors got their first goal inside the first five minutes of the game when Katie McCabe scored a free kick from the edge of the box, which went in off the post.

Vivianne Miedema’s first goal, which was her 50th in the Women’s Super League, doubled Arsenal’s lead and meant she has the record number of goals scored in the league.

Tottenham had a shot from Rianna Dean but Manuela Zinsberger managed to keep it out and stop Spurs getting a goal.

Caitlin Foord scored Arsenal’s third goal, despite Becky Spencer getting a hand to it.

The visiting team stayed on top and got their fourth goal, just under ten minutes before half time, with Miedema scoring her second of the game.

Tottenham made two changes before half-time which head coach Juan Amoros said was to show that the first half, “was not good enough.”

Miedema got her hat-trick, just before half time, after a pass from Foord meant she could tap it into the goal to take Arsenal to 5-0 at half time.

Five minutes into the second half, Lucia Leon was brought down in the box to win Spurs a penalty.

Dean stepped up to take it, but Zingsberger managed to save it, preventing Spurs getting something from the game.

Spurs made another change, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Arsenal scoring their sixth goal and Foord’s second.

Leon managed to get a goal for the home side, inside the final 15 minutes, with a header into the top right corner.

The game ends with a disappointing result for Tottenham, which keeps them ninth in the table and keeps Arsenal top.

After the game, Amoros said: “I think we need to apologise to our fans for that first half, we showed no passion and no desire.”

Spurs take on Chelsea in the Continental League Cup next on November, 4.