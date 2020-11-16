Search

Advanced search

Tottenham defender Ashleigh Neville disappointed with Bristol City draw

PUBLISHED: 16:30 16 November 2020

Emma De Duve

Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville (second right) celebrates with her teammates

Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville (second right) celebrates with her teammates

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur women defender Ashleigh Neville explained her frustration at their 2-2 draw on Saturday, when they travelled to play Bristol City Women.

Bristol City’s Chloe Logarzo (left) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Josie Green battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Twerton Park, Bath.Bristol City’s Chloe Logarzo (left) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Josie Green battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Twerton Park, Bath.

Alex Morgan was denied a winning full Barclays FA Women’s Super League debut after Ebony Salmon’s late leveller stunned Tottenham Hotspur and salvaged Bristol City’s first point of the season.

“I think we came here wanting the three points, knowing it’s a game we should be taking three points away from,” she said.

“It’s disappointing to draw any game, especially when you’re winning 2-1.”

After a penalty was scored by Bristol’s Chloe Logarzo and Siri Worm scored a free kick for Spurs, the game was level going into the second half.

Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan during the FA Women's Super League match at Twerton Park, Bath.Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan during the FA Women's Super League match at Twerton Park, Bath.

Juan Amoros, head coach, explained the frustration of Bristol’s 92nd minute equaliser after Neville had scored in the 64th minute to put Tottenham on top.

You may also want to watch:

“I think the second half we did really well, and we were dominating until we went down to ten players,” he said.

Spurs went down to ten players in the 77th minute when Rianna Dean made a bad challenge on Sophie Baggaley which saw her get a straight red card.

Tottenham had 68 per cent possession and dominated large parts of the game but couldn’t keep their lead, receiving only one point from the match.

Neville explained her thoughts on the next steps for the away side, who still sit 11th in the Women’s Super League Table.

“I feel like we need to be scoring more goals then just off set pieces, we just need to stay positive,” she said.

Recent signing, Alex Morgan, made her first start and she is continuing to positively contribute to the side.

Amoros described the club’s method of easing Morgan into playing again and how it has, so far, been beneficial: “We are very happy with her and she is doing great for the team.”

They then have some time off before returning to WSL matches, where they will face Brighton & Hove Albion Women at the start of December.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man found dead in Woodberry Down ‘fell from a height’

A man was found dead in the street in Katherine Close. Picture: @999London

London Fields nursery shut by Hackney council

Market Nursery near London Fields station has been closed meaning some parents are left with far-away alternatives. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Thousands of stolen art prints returned to Hackney residents

Hackney street artist STIK created thousands for prints for local people but many were stolen before they could be distributed. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’

The cyber attack against Hackney Council has had implications for the property market. Picture: Yui Mok

Shop local: Campaign to help residents shop local launched by Hackney Council

Co-owner of Stoke Newington Church Street shop Earlybird Designs, Heidi Early encourages residents to shop local, not just for Christmas but for life. Picture: Colum O'Dwyer

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man found dead in Woodberry Down ‘fell from a height’

A man was found dead in the street in Katherine Close. Picture: @999London

London Fields nursery shut by Hackney council

Market Nursery near London Fields station has been closed meaning some parents are left with far-away alternatives. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Thousands of stolen art prints returned to Hackney residents

Hackney street artist STIK created thousands for prints for local people but many were stolen before they could be distributed. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’

The cyber attack against Hackney Council has had implications for the property market. Picture: Yui Mok

Shop local: Campaign to help residents shop local launched by Hackney Council

Co-owner of Stoke Newington Church Street shop Earlybird Designs, Heidi Early encourages residents to shop local, not just for Christmas but for life. Picture: Colum O'Dwyer

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tottenham defender Ashleigh Neville disappointed with Bristol City draw

Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville (second right) celebrates with her teammates

Arsenal trio return to Scotland squad for Euro 2022 qualification double header

Arsenal's Kim Little during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village.

London Lions bounce back against Sheffield Sharks

London Lions in action against Sheffield Sharks (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Arsenal boss Montemurro proud of his side as they earnt a draw with Chelsea

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton says poor defending proved costly at Colchester

Louis Dennis, Leyton Orient under pressure from Cohen Bramall, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020