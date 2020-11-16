Tottenham defender Ashleigh Neville disappointed with Bristol City draw

Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville (second right) celebrates with her teammates PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur women defender Ashleigh Neville explained her frustration at their 2-2 draw on Saturday, when they travelled to play Bristol City Women.

Bristol City’s Chloe Logarzo (left) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Josie Green battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Twerton Park, Bath. Bristol City’s Chloe Logarzo (left) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Josie Green battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Twerton Park, Bath.

Alex Morgan was denied a winning full Barclays FA Women’s Super League debut after Ebony Salmon’s late leveller stunned Tottenham Hotspur and salvaged Bristol City’s first point of the season.

“I think we came here wanting the three points, knowing it’s a game we should be taking three points away from,” she said.

“It’s disappointing to draw any game, especially when you’re winning 2-1.”

After a penalty was scored by Bristol’s Chloe Logarzo and Siri Worm scored a free kick for Spurs, the game was level going into the second half.

Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan during the FA Women's Super League match at Twerton Park, Bath. Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan during the FA Women's Super League match at Twerton Park, Bath.

Juan Amoros, head coach, explained the frustration of Bristol’s 92nd minute equaliser after Neville had scored in the 64th minute to put Tottenham on top.

“I think the second half we did really well, and we were dominating until we went down to ten players,” he said.

Spurs went down to ten players in the 77th minute when Rianna Dean made a bad challenge on Sophie Baggaley which saw her get a straight red card.

Tottenham had 68 per cent possession and dominated large parts of the game but couldn’t keep their lead, receiving only one point from the match.

Neville explained her thoughts on the next steps for the away side, who still sit 11th in the Women’s Super League Table.

“I feel like we need to be scoring more goals then just off set pieces, we just need to stay positive,” she said.

Recent signing, Alex Morgan, made her first start and she is continuing to positively contribute to the side.

Amoros described the club’s method of easing Morgan into playing again and how it has, so far, been beneficial: “We are very happy with her and she is doing great for the team.”

They then have some time off before returning to WSL matches, where they will face Brighton & Hove Albion Women at the start of December.