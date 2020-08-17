Tottenham Women continue preparations with victory over Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean lets fly (pic Zac Goodwin/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur Women continued their pre-season with a 2-0 win over FA Women’s Championship club Sheffield United on Sunday at Hotspur way.

Rianna Dean gave the Whites the lead with a first-half penalty but saw a second spot-kick hit the post moments later, before Ashleigh Neville made sure of the victory with a close-range finish from a corner six minutes after the break.

Kit Graham was denied by an early off-side flag while Dean fizzed the ball dangerously across the face of goal but there was nobody running in to finish the chance.

Graham then herself had a fine chance as she whipped in a free-kick however it was deflected behind, but the same player was fouled in the box by Jade Pennock as Spurs took a short corner before Dean lashed the resulting penalty into the roof of the net to hand Karen Hills and Juan Amoros side 28th-minute lead.

Four minutes later, Dean was stepping up from the spot once more after the impressive Gemma Davison was brought down by Chloe Dixon. The striker opted to go the the same way, but saw her penalty hit the post and bounce away to safety.

The Blades who finished second in the league last season worked themselves into a good position on 38 minutes as Jade Pennock worked herself into space and attempted a curling shot from just outside but goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen who joined the club from Manchester United earlier this summer made the save.

Before the interval Spurs could have doubled their advantage as Rachel Williams another summer signing from Birmingham City flicked a shot the wrong side of the post after impressive work down the right by Lucia Leon.

Spurs came out of the blocks the quicker in the second half and doubled their lead when Gemma Davison’s corner dropped perfectly in the six-yard box with Neville on hand to thump the ball into the net despite the best efforts of Alethea Paul defending on the line.

Sheffield United then came close when new signing Sophie Walton had an effort from long range sail just over the crossbar and onto the roof of the net.