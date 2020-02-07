Search

Vertonghen 'very committed' to Tottenham says agent

PUBLISHED: 18:10 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 07 February 2020

Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen battle for the ball

Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen battle for the ball

PA Wire/PA Images

Defender Jan Vertonghen remains "very committed" to Tottenham, according to his agent.

The 32-year-old Belgian is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move away from the north London club.

Vertonghen appeared to look frustrated after being substituted during the second half of the midweek FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Southampton.

The defender's agent Tom De Mul, though, played down suggestions his client was unhappy at the club which he joined from Ajax during 2012.

De Mul said in an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws: "He is feeling better now. His reaction had nothing to do with his future.

"He was just disappointed when he got subbed off. Unhappy about his performance and the team's performance in the first hour."

De Mul maintained Vertonghen was very much focused on helping Jose Mourinho's men finish the campaign in style.

"Jan still wants to achieve great things with Spurs. He wants to qualify for the Europa or Champions League, to win the FA Cup," De Mul said.

"He is 32, but still very ambitious. He is focused. He still has so many targets. The Euros are a super important goal too.

"It's what I admire in Jan. He wants to play at the top level as long as possible. He is very still hungry."

You may also want to watch:

De Mul added Vertonghen was "still super happy at Spurs" and loved living in the capital.

"He is still very committed. There's a lot of respect for Tottenham, just like there is a lot of respect from the club towards us. That's logical after eight seasons. There is a connection," De Mul added.

"We haven't reached an agreement (on a contract extension) as yet, but we don't rule out anything. There is interest in him as a free agent, but Spurs is a very interesting option for us. The door's still open."

Tottenham announced on Friday morning Troy Parrott has signed a new contract until 2023.

Parrott, 18, came through the club's youth ranks and has made two competitive first team appearances, including his Premier League debut against Burnley on December 7.

The Dublin-born forward was handed his senior international cap for the Republic of Ireland in a friendly win against New Zealand during November.

Parrott hopes he can continue to develop at Spurs, saying on Instagram: "Delighted to have signed until 2023. Looking forward to seeing what the future holds. £COYS."

Harry Kane, meanwhile, provided another update of his rehabilitation following surgery to repair a ruptured hamstring tendon.

The England captain, fighting to get fit for Euro 2020, has flown to the Bahamas this week for a stint of warm-weather training.

Kane posted a video update of some rope work, with the text: "Making gains. Every day."

Spurs have previously stated they expect the striker to return to training some time in April, though medical experts have said an injury like that could keep Kane out for six months.

