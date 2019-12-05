Search

WSL: Birmingham City 1 Tottenham 1

PUBLISHED: 07:36 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:36 05 December 2019

Tottenham Hotspur’s Kit Graham (left) was on target against Birmingham (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Women came from behind to earn a point at Birmingham, who ended a run of three successive defeats in all competitions as honours finished even.

The hosts looked on course to take all three points at the SportNation.bet Stadium in a game that Spurs dominated until Kit Graham cancelled out Abbi Grant's first-half goal late on.

The visitors should have gone ahead within the first two minutes as Rosella Ayane seized on Rebecca Holloway's underhit back pass but her shot struck the outside of the post and went behind.

It was a let-off for Blues who came under a lot of pressure early on.

Ashleigh Neville broke down the left and pulled the ball back to Graham but her shot was deflected behind for a corner.

Midway through the half, after another foray down the left, Graham found space but struck her shot straight at Birmingham goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Against the run of play, Blues went ahead on 22 minutes as Lucy Staniforth spotted Grant running in behind the defence and clipped the ball high into her path. Grant met it well, flicking her header over the advancing Rebecca Spencer.

The hosts grew into the game from there, with Holloway's free-kick having to be tipped over the bar, but Spurs had a golden opportunity to equalise on the stroke of half time.

Rianna Dean did well to steal the ball off Harriet Scott but sent her long-range chip wide of goal with Hampton stranded on the edge of her area.

Spurs grew frustrated in the second half as Birmingham continued to hold them at bay and they found chances harder to come by.

Substitute Gemma Davison was denied by Hampton before the breakthrough eventually came - with Graham heading in at the far post from a deep free kick swung in from the left.

Spurs looked the most likely to win after the equaliser arrived but, in the end, both sides had to settle for a point.

Tottenham (4-3-3): Spencer; Percival, Godfrey, Schillaci, Neville; Furness, Haines (Green 46), Graham; Ayane (Wynne 86), Dean, Quinn

(Davison 58). Unused subs: Morgan, Leon, Filbey, Peplow.

Attendance: 304.

*To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player's live Barclays FA Women's Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.

WSL: Birmingham City 1 Tottenham 1

