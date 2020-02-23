WSL: Brighton 0 Tottenham 1

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean lets fly (pic Zac Goodwin/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Rianna Dean's second-half penalty secured victory for Tottenham over ten-player Brighton, ending their three-match unbeaten run at home.

Dean's penalty 10 minutes into the second half came after Angela Addison was brought down by Kirsty Barton.

The resultant spot-kick was smashed into the right side of Megan Walsh's goal, ending Spurs' run of four league games without a win on the road.

It was set to be an uphill battle on Brighton after half an hour as Lea Le Garrec was sent off for a second bookable offense.

She received a first for preventing Spurs taking a quick free kick before being given her marching orders six minutes later for a late challenge on Josie Green.

Tottenham had the better of the early exchanges against a physical Brighton side, but the red card kicked the Seagulls into life.

Kayleigh Green and Aileen Whelan combined well down the right-hand side with Whelan seeing a first half effort parried wide by Rebecca Spencer.

Brighton went close again as a Danielle Bowman free kick was flicked on by Ini Umotong but put just wide by Green from close range.

Kit Graham almost made an instant impact with some neat play down the right for Tottenham before unleashing a low driven effort only to be denied by the legs of Walsh.

A foul by Barton on Addison allowed Tottenham's top scorer Dean the opportunity to put her side a goal up from the spot and she duly obliged, finishing into the right-hand corner to seal the points.

Dean said: It's another big three points. Brighton gave us a good game, it was hard out there. They made it difficult for us and I think that we ground it out.

"They went down to ten, we knew we had to be patient, we knew we had to put on a professional performance. I think we did that and credit to Angela (Addison) for getting the penalty and it was a crucial goal."

Tottenham: Spencer, Neville, Filbey, Godfrey, Worm, Leon (Quinn 68), Percival, Green, Addison (Graham 78), Davison (Peplow 88), Dean. Unused subs: Morgan, Haines, Schillaci.

Attendance: 964.

