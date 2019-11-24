WSL: Everton 3 Tottenham 1

Tottenham Hotspur Women slipped to a 3-1 defeat in the Barclays Women's Super League at Everton, who kept the pressure on the top three on Sunday.

A wonderful strike from captain Lucy Graham secured the points for the hosts after a Molly Pike strike and an own goal had earlier given them the lead.

Tottenham threatened at times but were comfortably second best to Willie Kirk's side, who bounced back from Thursday's FA Women's Continental League Cup defeat to Manchester City in style.

The hosts opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Pike tapped Danielle Turner's cross past Rebecca Spencer.

Tottenham equalised when Lucy Quinn capitalised on a mix-up between Gabby George and Tinja-Riikka Korpela to steer home in the 19th minute.

However, Everton kept the pressure on an almost went ahead when Spencer made a fantastic save to deny Lucy Graham in the 25th minute.

The hosts retook the lead from Inessa Kaagman's resulting corner as Maeva Clemaron's header found its way in off Anna Filbey. With Kirk's side deservedly going in ahead at the break.

Tottenham responded well in the second half but could not break down a strong defence marshalled by Gabby George and Kika Van Es.

Everton extended their lead in the 56th minute when skipper Graham capped a fine individual performance with a spectacular first-time strike, which sailed into the top corner from the edge of the box.

And that was all they needed, as the Toffees saw out the three points in professional style for their third Barclays Women's Super League win on the bounce.

Tottenham's Ria Percival said: "We're all pretty disappointed. Obviously to come here is a good game for us, they're a team who are close to us in the league so to come away with a loss is a pretty disappointing day for us.

"We've had three tough games this week and three losses, which is obviously not so good for us, but we've got to focus now and move forward.

"We've got more tough games in the next few weeks and we've got to kick on and keep pushing for results now before Christmas.

"There aren't many positives from the game to be honest, I think we've all got to look at ourselves and I think we are all disappointed so for me, it's frustrating and I can't really say that there are any positives for us to take from it at the moment."

Tottenham (4-3-3): Spencer; Schillaci, Filbey, Worm (Leon 46), Percival; Peplow, Furness, Green (Davison 60); Graham, Dean, Quinn (Ayane 72). Unsued: Morgan, Wynne, Haines, Addison.

