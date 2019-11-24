Search

Advanced search

WSL: Everton 3 Tottenham 1

PUBLISHED: 17:47 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 24 November 2019

Tottenham Hotspur Women's Lucy Quinn (pic John Walton/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur Women's Lucy Quinn (pic John Walton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur Women slipped to a 3-1 defeat in the Barclays Women's Super League at Everton, who kept the pressure on the top three on Sunday.

A wonderful strike from captain Lucy Graham secured the points for the hosts after a Molly Pike strike and an own goal had earlier given them the lead.

Tottenham threatened at times but were comfortably second best to Willie Kirk's side, who bounced back from Thursday's FA Women's Continental League Cup defeat to Manchester City in style.

The hosts opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Pike tapped Danielle Turner's cross past Rebecca Spencer.

Tottenham equalised when Lucy Quinn capitalised on a mix-up between Gabby George and Tinja-Riikka Korpela to steer home in the 19th minute.

However, Everton kept the pressure on an almost went ahead when Spencer made a fantastic save to deny Lucy Graham in the 25th minute.

The hosts retook the lead from Inessa Kaagman's resulting corner as Maeva Clemaron's header found its way in off Anna Filbey. With Kirk's side deservedly going in ahead at the break.

You may also want to watch:

Tottenham responded well in the second half but could not break down a strong defence marshalled by Gabby George and Kika Van Es.

Everton extended their lead in the 56th minute when skipper Graham capped a fine individual performance with a spectacular first-time strike, which sailed into the top corner from the edge of the box.

And that was all they needed, as the Toffees saw out the three points in professional style for their third Barclays Women's Super League win on the bounce.

Tottenham's Ria Percival said: "We're all pretty disappointed. Obviously to come here is a good game for us, they're a team who are close to us in the league so to come away with a loss is a pretty disappointing day for us.

"We've had three tough games this week and three losses, which is obviously not so good for us, but we've got to focus now and move forward.

"We've got more tough games in the next few weeks and we've got to kick on and keep pushing for results now before Christmas.

"There aren't many positives from the game to be honest, I think we've all got to look at ourselves and I think we are all disappointed so for me, it's frustrating and I can't really say that there are any positives for us to take from it at the moment."

Tottenham (4-3-3): Spencer; Schillaci, Filbey, Worm (Leon 46), Percival; Peplow, Furness, Green (Davison 60); Graham, Dean, Quinn (Ayane 72). Unsued: Morgan, Wynne, Haines, Addison.

*To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player's live Barclays FA Women's Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.

Most Read

Mossbourne teacher allowed pupils to take cocaine and drink alcohol at his flat

Mossbourne Community Academy. Picture: Joe Lord

Dalston tenants see sunlight in homes for first time in three years after giant advert removed

The advert at the junction of Kingsland Road and Dalston Lane. Picture: Google

Backlash sees giant Oatly ice cream advert overlooking school in Stoke Newington removed after 36 hours

The advert being erected in Stoke Newington Church Street on Sunday. Picture: @StokeyUpdates

Police issue new CCTV image of man wanted over string of sexual assaults on buses across north and east London

Do you know this man?

Man stabbed in Woodberry Down robbery

The teen was stabbed in Woodberry Grove. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Most Read

Mossbourne teacher allowed pupils to take cocaine and drink alcohol at his flat

Mossbourne Community Academy. Picture: Joe Lord

Dalston tenants see sunlight in homes for first time in three years after giant advert removed

The advert at the junction of Kingsland Road and Dalston Lane. Picture: Google

Backlash sees giant Oatly ice cream advert overlooking school in Stoke Newington removed after 36 hours

The advert being erected in Stoke Newington Church Street on Sunday. Picture: @StokeyUpdates

Police issue new CCTV image of man wanted over string of sexual assaults on buses across north and east London

Do you know this man?

Man stabbed in Woodberry Down robbery

The teen was stabbed in Woodberry Grove. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

WSL: Everton 3 Tottenham 1

Tottenham Hotspur Women's Lucy Quinn (pic John Walton/PA)

Arsenal Women 1-0 Liverpool Women player ratings: Miedema proves the difference for Gunners

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal Women 1-0 Liverpool Women: Gunners pick up vital win despite lacklustre display

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scores the opening goal during the Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Aubameyang calls for fight and unity as Arsenal’s poor form continues

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA

Arsenal boss Emery: ‘The club are supporting me every day’

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists