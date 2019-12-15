WSL: Reading 3 Tottenham 1

Late goals from Remi Allen and Amalie Eikeland completed a brilliant comeback for Reading as they beat Tottenham Hotspur at Adams Park and moved above their opponents in the Barclays FA Women's Super League.

The sides went in level at the break, but Tottenham were ahead through a brilliant Siri Worm goal just after half time, but Jo Potter stabbed home from close range to level.

It looked to be heading for a draw, but Allen reacted quickest three minutes from time to give Reading the lead and as Tottenham pushed on Eikeland broke clear and slotted home to secure the win.

Reading flew out of the traps and would have been ahead in the fourth minute if not for a spectacular double save from by Becky Spencer, with both efforts from Fara Williams.

But neither side could really gran a foothold on the game in what was a quiet first half.

The deadlock was broken in the 53rd minute when Kit Graham cleverly took her corner to the edge of the box, Worm took one touch and brilliantly curled it into the top left-hand corner.

Reading were level in the 78th minute when Spencer fumbled a Williams corner and the ball fell to Potter who made no mistake from close range.

Ten minutes later Allen reacted first to poke home a bouncing ball in the box making no mistake and sealing an improbable turnaround.

As Tottenham threw bodies forward in added time, Eikeland broke clear leaving nobody at home but the helpless Morgan in goal as Reading moved up to sixth at Christmas.

Tottenham's Ashleigh Neville said: "Very disappointed. I think the first half we did really well to go in drawing 0-0 at half time, the performance the girls put in first half we knew we could go on and get something out of the game.

"Obviously went 1-0 up but then I think we just lost it from there and to concede from a couple of set-pieces, which we've been trying to work on, is disappointing for all of us.

"Within the first couple of minutes we conceded two corners and I think the girls defended them really well.

"We've been working on them, but second half just wasn't good enough from us today.

"There are a lot of positives, there was some good football played and some good defending, but we need to look back at the game and see what we can do to stop those kind of goals going in. We need to be able to compete at this level. We need to be able to work on those set-pieces."

Tottenham: Spencer (Morgan 82), Godfrey, Neville, Percival, Green, Filbey, Davison, Peplow (Addison 90), Dean, Worm (Quinn 90), Graham. Unused subs: Leon, Schillaci, Wynne, Ayane.

Attendance: 715.

