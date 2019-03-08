WSL: Tottenham Women 1 Liverpool 0

Rachel Furness' first-half penalty was enough to earn Tottenham their first ever victory in the Barclays FA Women's Super League as they beat Liverpool, who were reduced to 10 players.

Karen Hills' side dominated much of the game at the Hive and had several chances to add to Furness' first of the season.

Niamh Fahey was shown a red card midway through the second half, and defeat for the Reds leaves them at the foot of the table, while Spurs climb to sixth.

In a tight opening period, Amy Rodgers fired just wide for the Liverpool, while Furness curled narrowly past the post at the other end, as both sides went in search of their first goal of the season.

Furness took matters into her own hands on 43 minutes, breezing past Jade Bailey before letting fly from 30 yards, but her strike was palmed to safety by Anke Preuss.

However, the Liverpool goalkeeper could do nothing less than two minutes later as Spurs took a deserved lead into the interval.

Kit Graham won the ball for Tottenham before feeding Furness, who won a penalty after she was shoved over in the box by Becky Jane.

Furness then picked herself up and confidently tucked away from 12 yards to score Tottenham's first goal in Barclays FA WSL history.

Spurs had chances to go further in front after the break as firstly Gemma Davison forced Preuss into a wonderful flying stop from long-range before the resulting corner fell at the feet of Chloe Peplow, who grazed the crossbar from 20 yards.

On 64 minutes Fahey was sent off for hauling down Rosella Ayane when she was in the clear, and although Tottenham were unable to add to the scoreline, the one goal turned out to be enough.

Furness said: "If I'm honest, I was just running into the box, I didn't see her coming and she made contact. I guess because I didn't expect it, I have hit the floor.

"The penalty taker was on the bench, so I felt confident stepping up and putting it away.

"It's very important as a newly promoted side to get points on the board early. It's our first home game and we're happy to get the win.

"It was great playing here and I think we showed that for any other team coming here we are going to make it difficult.

"We work very hard through the week and in training to be organised, be a hard team to beat and be a team that play football, and I think we have shown that today.

"The Chelsea match was a promising start last week and it was same again today, but luckily we have come away with the three points."

Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3): Spencer, Neville, Godfrey, Filbey, Worm (Green 61), Percival, Peplow, Furness, Davison, Graham (Quinn 74), Rosella Ayane (Dean 88).

Unused subs: Morgan, Schillaci, Wynne, Haines.

Attendance: 996.

