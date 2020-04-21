Search

UEFA open to domestic leagues being cancelled ‘in special cases’

PUBLISHED: 15:23 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 21 April 2020

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez, (left) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez, (left) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

UEFA has opened the door to domestic league and cup competitions being cancelled “in special cases” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The national member associations of European football’s governing body gathered for a conference call on Tuesday for an update on “a variety of calendar options” to complete the 2019-20 season.

UEFA had previously warned that domestic leagues cancelling their seasons prematurely risked their clubs being excluded from its competitions in the future, but may now consider allowing curtailment of campaigns.

“There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions, but some special cases will be heard once guidelines concerning participation to European competitions - in case of a cancelled league - have been developed,” a statement from UEFA read.

UEFA said any decisions on those guidelines would be announced after Thursday’s meeting of its executive committee.

