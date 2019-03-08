WSL: West Ham 0 Tottenham 2

West Ham United women's Alisha Lehmann, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur women's Siri Worm during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur Women played the role of party poopers to perfection as they beat their West Ham rivals 2-0 in front of a bumper crowd at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur women’s Rianna Dean is congratulated on scoring their first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium. Tottenham Hotspur women’s Rianna Dean is congratulated on scoring their first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium.

Spurs' impressive start to life in the Barclays FA Women's Super League continued as goals from Rianna Dean and substitute Lucy Quinn earned them a second successive victory.

The Hammers were backed by the second-largest crowd in WSL history (24,790) but fell flat and squandered a host of second-half chances.

In a typically feisty London derby, the first chance fell the way of the visitors.

Rachel Furness, fresh after being unable to feature against parent club Reading last weekend, fed Rosella Ayane but her cross was just too far in front of Dean.

West Ham United women's Cecilie Redisch Kvamme, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur women's Rosella Ayane, (left) during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium. West Ham United women's Cecilie Redisch Kvamme, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur women's Rosella Ayane, (left) during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium.

Three minutes later and Spurs broke the deadlock. The influential Ayane found Dean with a pinpoint cross and the striker gobbled up the chance with a well-placed header into the bottom corner.

West Ham came out for the second half with their tails up and almost levelled twice in the opening five minutes.

Firstly, Chloe Peplow sliced her clearance and it looked bound for her own net but dropped just wide of the right-hand post.

Then Alisha Lehmann robbed Anna Fibley of possession and cut back for Martha Thomas, who look certain to score but was denied by a goal-saving block from Hannah Godfrey.

Tottenham Hotspur women's Lucy Quinn scores their second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium. Tottenham Hotspur women's Lucy Quinn scores their second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium.

Tottenham went straight up the other end and almost made them pay, but Ayane was denied on the line by the feet of Courtney Brosnan after a she was wonderfully picked out by Furness.

Thomas should have salvaged a late point for the Hammers, but somehow fired wide from a measured Cecilie Redisch Kvamme delivery.

To add insult to injury Quinn came off the bench to thump home and ensure the three points headed back to North London.

West Ham's Gilly Flaherty said: "It is hard to put into words how gutted I am.

"When when we played them at Rush Green, apart from a spell of ten minutes or so when they came back, we were the better team.

"I believe that this is the best West Ham team I have played in, but there is no way we should have performed like that.

"Maybe the occasion got to us, Spurs were on the front foot from the first whistle and wanted the fight and we didn't match it."

Tottenham's Karen Hills said: "It was amazing. The girls were outstanding and thoroughly deserved the victory.

"The girls are learning from experiences and we have only been together a short amount of time, and I think the experienced players in the team lead that.

"The young ones are really relishing in the opportunities to play in the big games and I think they are holding their own really, really well.

"I thought Anna Filbey was outstanding alongside Hannah Godfrey at the back and Chloe Peplow in the middle of the park doesn't looked fazed at all.

"Rianna Dean was outstanding coming in after her injury and to get that goal, it melted my heart, I was really pleased for her."

West Ham: Brosnan, Kvamme, Flaherty, Vetterlein, Baunach, Middag (Dali 46), Cho, Longhurst, Leon (Galabadaarachchi 60), Thomas, Lehmann (Kiernan 69).

Unused subs: Moorhouse, Simon, Hendrix.

Tottenham: Spencer, Percival, Godfrey, Filbey, Worm (Neville 79), Peplow, Green, Furness, Dean, Ayane (Quinn 71), Graham (Addison 90).

Unused subs: Morgan, McLean, Haines, Wynne.

Attendance: 24,790.

