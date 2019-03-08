Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Glorious Gaynor has a silver lining as Hackney trio shine at BMX World Challenge

PUBLISHED: 10:28 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 03 August 2019

Hackney BMX club riders Theia Gaynor, Tai Suleyman Jr and Phoebe Gaynor represented GB at the UCI BMX World Challenge in Belgium

Hackney BMX club riders Theia Gaynor, Tai Suleyman Jr and Phoebe Gaynor represented GB at the UCI BMX World Challenge in Belgium

Archant

Hackney BMX club riders impressed at the UCI World Challenge in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium at the weekend.

Competing against some of the elite riders on the planet, the east London outfit saw Theia Gaynor take the limelight in the girls' 12 category.

With 71 other riders to compete against, Gaynor finished on the podium in all of her motos, placing third, first and first.

And she then progressed through her knockout races with third place, second in the quarter-finals and another second place in the semi-final to secure a place in the final.

Placed on the outside in gate eight for the final, Gaynor roared off up the outside and by the second berm was up into third place and on the back wheel of Spanish rival Larissa Cabral Garcia.

Showing excellent technique on the rhythm section, she exited the berm in second place and with just the last straight to go pulled away from the Spaniard.

You may also want to watch:

But Colombian rival Nicole Foronda Castro held onto her lead, leaving Gaynor with a superb silver medal.

Older sister Phoebe was also representing Great Britain at the event in the girls' 14 category, with 73 riders, and finished seventh, sixth and fourth in her motos but could not progress any further.

A third Hackney BMX youngster, Tai Suleyman Jr, was also in action in the boys' 16 category, with a mammoth 164 riders, and faced a very challenging set of motos against some very strong riders.

Suleyman managed a fifth and sixth in his first two outings and qualified in his third with a fourth place finish.

However, seventh place in his next race was not enough for him to progress further into the knockout phase.

Coach Jamie Vinall said: "We were very fortunate to have three outstanding riders representing GB at the World BMX over the past few days.

"The jewel in the crown was the performance from Theia. Everyone in the club was crossing fingers and wishing her well for the final. Our WhatsApp group was going nuts!"

Most Read

Homeless man dies after spending months living in Stoke Newington bus stop

The bus stop in Stoke Newington, outside Beyond Retro. Picture: Roy Chacko

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Vigil to be held in memory of homeless man Musa who died in Stoke Newington bus stop

Musa, pictured in summer 2018. Picture: Mauro Cocilio

Clapton paedophile guilty of sexually assaulting young girls he met on social media apps

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

London Fields Boys gang members jailed over revenge bid on Hackney murder witness

Agnes Sina-Inakoju

Most Read

Homeless man dies after spending months living in Stoke Newington bus stop

The bus stop in Stoke Newington, outside Beyond Retro. Picture: Roy Chacko

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Vigil to be held in memory of homeless man Musa who died in Stoke Newington bus stop

Musa, pictured in summer 2018. Picture: Mauro Cocilio

Clapton paedophile guilty of sexually assaulting young girls he met on social media apps

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

London Fields Boys gang members jailed over revenge bid on Hackney murder witness

Agnes Sina-Inakoju

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Glorious Gaynor has a silver lining as Hackney trio shine at BMX World Challenge

Hackney BMX club riders Theia Gaynor, Tai Suleyman Jr and Phoebe Gaynor represented GB at the UCI BMX World Challenge in Belgium

Doreen Rowe: Campaigner who worked for Hackney Pensioners Press dies aged 98

Doreen Rowe.

Tottenham return to new stadium which Supporters’ Trust say is a huge hit with the fans

Tottenham Legends' Dimitar Berbatov scores during the test event match against Inter Forever at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March (pic: Steven Paston/PA).

T20: Two bad overs cost Middlesex says Law

Stuart Law at Lord's during his first conference as Middlesex CCC's new head coach. CREDIT MIDDLESEX CRICKET

Coach confident Orient will embrace first day test

Leyton Orient player-coach Jobi McAnuff brings a wreath onto the pitch ahead of the friendly against a Norwich City XI (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists