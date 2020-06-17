Search

Advanced search

Zoom sessions keep young Hackney basketball players with learning disabilities active

PUBLISHED: 16:43 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 17 June 2020

Members of Safe Haven Basketball Club can now stay active with weekly Zoom sessions run by Head Coach Josephine Maignomo. Picture: Access Sport

Members of Safe Haven Basketball Club can now stay active with weekly Zoom sessions run by Head Coach Josephine Maignomo. Picture: Access Sport

Access Sport

A Hackney sports club is hosting weekly zoom sessions to help young basketball players with learning disabilities and autism stay connected during the coronavirus lockdown.

Founder of Safe Haven Basketball Club Emma Colverd. Picture: Access SportFounder of Safe Haven Basketball Club Emma Colverd. Picture: Access Sport

Safe Haven Basketball Club was set up by Emma Colverd in 2016.

She told the Gazette: ““I set up the club when we returned from living in New York with a daughter who was crazy about basketball.

“There was no provision for young people for learning disabilities to play basketball in London, so we started a club, with support from Basketball England.”

The club has given Emma’s daughter Grace and other young people with learning disabilities spaces to stay active and socialise.

But the Covid-19 lockdown has meant local sports groups have had to close their doors and move services online.

READ MORE: Local Heroes: Young Hackney volunteers support their communities during Covid-19 outbreak

You may also want to watch:

“Zoom sessions are important because many of our members find disruption to routine very difficult. The sessions have allowed them to have some routine which helps to stabilise their anxiety during a time when many other changes have been occurring,” said Emma.

The community sports group has clubs in Westminister, Hackney and Southwark.

Its weekly fitness classes on Zoom are led by head coach Josephine Maignomo.

“The club is all about giving young people with learning disabilities the same experience of sport as their neuro-typical peers,” said Emma.

Before the lockdown, Emma was due to open a Saturday club in Camden.

She hopes that in the not-too-distant future club players will be able to meet up outside to practise skills and shooting hoops.

Safe Haven sports clubs are supported by sport inclusion charity Access Sport, through its disability inclusion programme which so far has engaged over 10,000 disabled young people and up-skilled over 800 new disability inclusive coaches and volunteers.

The charity Access Sport aims to transform the lives of disabled and disadvantaged young people through the power of sport. To find out more about Access Sport, visit www.accesssport.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It’s been a great day for business’: Hackney shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Shoppers queue outside Primark in the Narrow Way as non-essential shops open to the public after weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Andy Commons

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gang members jailed

Workers raise awareness about Covid-19 in Dalston

Workers from SWIM enterprises offered advice about Covid-19 and protective gear on June 15. Picture: SWIM

Most Read

‘It’s been a great day for business’: Hackney shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Shoppers queue outside Primark in the Narrow Way as non-essential shops open to the public after weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Andy Commons

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gang members jailed

Workers raise awareness about Covid-19 in Dalston

Workers from SWIM enterprises offered advice about Covid-19 and protective gear on June 15. Picture: SWIM

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Hackney Wick £1million target for a new ground

Hackney Wick owner Bobby Kasanga has launched a stadium fund (Pic: Hackney Wick)

Arsenal Women to complete Champions League campaign in Spain

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (right) is tackled during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 second leg match

Tottenham midfielder Dier on behind closed doors experience

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier after the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Massive shame to end season says Arsenal’s Williamson

Leah Williamson of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal must target Champions League return warns Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Drive 24